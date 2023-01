Editor's note: This article is published monthly with current data available at that time.

U.S. equity real estate investment trusts pulled in a total of $42.69 billion in 2022 through capital offerings, less than half of the $114.60 billion collected by the industry in 2021.

Most of the capital raised in 2022 came through senior debt offerings, at $25.52 billion. Common equity offerings accounted for $16.22 billion, while the remaining $947.3 million was obtained through preferred equity offerings.

Specialty sector amassed over 40% of capital offerings

* Set email alerts here for future Data Dispatch articles.

* Click here for a spreadsheet listing the offerings completed in 2022 by publicly listed U.S. equity real estate investment trusts.

* For further capital offerings research, try the global real estate capital offerings activity template.

The specialty sector, which consists of advertising, casino, communications, datacenter, energy infrastructure, land and timber real estate, accounted for the largest share of total capital raised in 2022 at $17.34 billion. The retail sector came in second, pulling in $8.67 billion, followed by the residential sector at $5 billion.

VICI Properties collected the most capital in 2022

Casino REIT VICI Properties Inc. raised the most capital in 2022 through several senior debt and common stock offerings totaling $8.73 billion, followed by Realty Income Corp. at $3.76 billion.

In 2022, communications REIT American Tower Corp. attracted the most capital in a single common stock offering transaction, at $2.35 billion, which was completed June 2. VICI Properties raised $1.50 billion in a single debt offering completed April 20, 2022, while office-focused Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. pulled in a total of $692.3 million through a preferred equity offering completed June 10, 2022.

Limited offerings in December 2022

During the month of December, all of the capital raised came from debt offerings, at $650.0 million. It was 61.7% below the $1.70 billion raised in November and a 90.1% plunge from the amount raised in December 2021.

Office-focused Brandywine Realty Trust pulled in a total of $350.0 million through an offering of senior debt due March 15, 2028. Apart from using the offering's net proceeds for general corporate purposes, the REIT intends to repurchase or redeem the $350 million outstanding principal amount of its 3.95% guaranteed notes due Feb. 15, 2023.

The only other offering completed in December was by communications REIT Uniti Group Inc., which sold $300.0 million worth of unsecured notes due 2027.