US election winner seen kicking debt can down road with bond vigilantes subdued

There is not much standing in the way of the next U.S. president continuing to push back the country's day of fiscal reckoning.

Whoever wins the White House in November, the need for expansionary fiscal policy combined with a bond market that has been anesthetized by the Federal Reserve all but guarantees continued sizable deficits and a growing federal debt load.

What the actual numbers will look like depends, not just on who the next president is, but which party, if any, controls Congress. Still, if Democratic nominee Joe Biden gets to enact all of his stated policies, the national debt would likely increase by about $2 trillion by 2030. It is less clear what would happen during a second term for President Donald Trump; after saying that he would balance the budget in his first term, he doubled the deficit between 2016 and 2019. At 16% of GDP in 2020, the deficit is predicted to be the largest since WWII.

"Regardless of which candidate wins, they will have to weigh another economic relief bill at the beginning part of next year," Michael Pugliese, vice president and economist for Wells Fargo Economics, said in an interview. "Whoever is president, it is definitely likely to be bigger in the next few years compared with 2019 as we recover from the pandemic and the economy has an output gap."

The deficit is, however, likely to be lower than in fiscal 2020, when the U.S. government projects the shortfall will reach $3.3 trillion, more than triple the level reached in fiscal 2019, with trillions of dollars going to pandemic relief efforts amid a slump in tax revenue.

The run-up in deficits pushed federal debt held by the public to nearly $26.5 trillion in the second quarter, or 107.7% of GDP, according to the St. Louis Fed. That is up from 79% in 2019 and the highest level in U.S. history.

Large budget deficits are nothing new for the U.S., though. The magnitude of the stimulus needed to pull the economy out of the COVID-19 recession compounds existing problems, said the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, which pointed to long-standing tax and spending policies adding up to budget deficits, as well as the growth of the government's health and retirement expenses.

"The response to the COVID-19 public health and economic crisis, while necessary to stabilize the economy and address the pandemic, has greatly increased long-term projections of debt and deficits," the group said Sept. 21 in an analysis of Congressional Budget Office projections.

Unless structural changes are made, the national debt is set to balloon to 195% of GDP by 2050, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

For now, though, the bond market is staying relatively sanguine.

The yield on 10-year Treasurys, at 0.66%, is close to the lowest on record, while even the 30-year bond, at 1.40%, shows no signs of concern that the U.S. is living beyond its means.

With the Federal Reserve vowing to keep rates close to zero for at least the next three years and an open-ended bond-purchasing program underway, even record borrowing cannot push yields higher. The so-called bond vigilantes, who historically would push up borrowing costs if they were concerned about excessive borrowing, have been put to sleep.