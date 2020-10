Corporate bankruptcies in the U.S. continue to grow amid the coronavirus pandemic as 22 new companies added their names to a growing list of bankruptcies in 2020 in the last two weeks, an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis shows.

A total of 509 companies have gone bankrupt this year as of Oct. 4, exceeding the number of filings during any comparable period since 2010.

S&P Global Market Intelligence's bankruptcy analysis includes public companies or private companies with public debt. Public companies included in the list of companies with public debt must have at least $2 million in either assets or liabilities at the time of the bankruptcy filing. In comparison, private companies must include at least $10 million.

Companies that entered bankruptcy proceedings between Sept. 21 and Oct. 4 include i ndependent oil and gas producer Oasis Petroleum Inc.; Bouchard Transportation Co. Inc. , which operates a fleet of barges and tugs; oilfield services company FTS International Inc.; film distribution company Aviron Pictures LLC; oil and gas company Lonestar Resources US Inc.; and King Mountain Tobacco Co. Inc., which makes cigarettes. Only three companies — Northwest Regional ASC LLC, Reata Properties LP and Continuity Logic LLC — had involuntary petitions filed against them during the period.

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Oasis, which filed a Chapter 11 petition Sept. 30, was the only company that claimed more than $1 billion in liabilities in its bankruptcy filing during the period. The company signed a restructuring support agreement with all the lenders in its revolving credit line and holders of 52% of its bonds on a prepackaged restructuring plan through which it aims to cut its debt by $1.8 billion.

Texas-based Lonestar on Sept. 30 filed for Chapter 11 protection, listing $560 million in total assets and $626.2 million in total liabilities.

Meanwhile, 54 companies went bankrupt in September, matching the number of filings in August.