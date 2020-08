Uinta Basin coal production slumped 11.9% in the second quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter, in line with a 13.3% year-over-year decline in output during the 12-month period ended June 30, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Production in the basin, which covers parts of Colorado and Utah, totaled 5.3 million tons from 11 active mines in the second quarter, down from 6.0 million tons in the first quarter and 6.6 million tons in the prior-year period. Output for the 12 months ended June 30 totaled 23.2 million tons, compared to 26.7 million tons in the prior-year period.

As in other coal-producing regions, the decline comes amid falling U.S. demand for coal as well as impacts from the ongoing pandemic, the brunt of which hit during the second quarter for many mining operations. Meanwhile, the pandemic has cast doubt over global economic growth, including steel demand, pushing some producers to cut their workforces.

Murray Energy Corp.'s Lila Canyon mine was the basin's top producer in the second quarter. The operation produced 1.0 million tons of coal, up 25.8% from 796,134 tons of coal in the first quarter. The Wolverine Fuels LLC-operated Sufco mine in Utah, the basin's top producer in the first quarter with 1.3 million tons, saw production drop 31.5% to 875,206 tons in the second quarter.

The Wolverine-operated Skyline Mine No. 3 mine was the third-largest producer in the second quarter, churning out 814,904 tons of coal, down 11.8% from 924,265 tons in the previous quarter. Wolverine is majority-owned by Galena Pvt Equity Resources Fund LP.

Production at Peabody Energy Corporation's Foidel Creek mine also continued to slump, falling from 146,579 tons in the first quarter to 34,023 tons in the second quarter. It had the least output of the 11 mines analyzed. The company outlined plans in May to furlough about half of the Foidel Creek workforce.

The move follows a trend in the U.S. coal sector this year, with employment falling alongside coal production. Peabody President and CEO Glenn Kellow cited COVID-19 impacts, among other issues facing coal miners in the U.S., as driving cutbacks.

"The overall weak demand, coupled with depressed pricing, has required us to continue to aggressively pursue our cost repositioning program," Kellow said on an Aug. 5 earnings call. "To date, we've made significant progress, and we have needed to. Yet, still more needs to be done. We have temporarily idled production at some lines, adjusted shift schedules, scaled back our workforce and reduced the number of units in operation."

In terms of the broader U.S. coal production picture, the U.S. Energy Information Administration recently held to its 2020 forecast for a 29% year-over-year drop in output to 502 million tons. The agency expects coal output to recover somewhat to 564 million tons in 2021.