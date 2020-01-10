TV stations' political ad revenues to reach a record $3.5B, TVB chief says

➤ Core advertising is expected to decline 15% to 20% in the third quarter.

➤ Political ad revenues will reach a record $3.5 billion.

➤ The Olympics' postponement to 2021 will offer a tent-pole event in an odd year.

With the coronavirus pandemic shuttering local businesses for much of the second quarter, TV station operators sustained major declines among core advertising categories. As the economy reopened, ad pacing began to improve, and stations are now poised to capitalize on the heightened political climate.

S&P Global Market Intelligence recently caught up with Steve Lanzano, president and CEO of the Television Bureau Of Advertising Inc., the trade association for the U.S. local broadcast television industry, to assess the advertising landscape. An edited transcript follows.

S&P Global Market Intelligence: Where are the stations now, as the post-Labor Day political cycle is fast approaching?

Steve Lanzano: We’re the only megaphone out there. You can’t hold the large in-person political rallies. Twitter Inc. doesn’t accept political advertising. Facebook Inc. has trust and data issues. Fundraising has gone through the roof. [Democrat presidential nominee Joe] Biden's fundraising has accelerated, and he now has as much cash on hand as [President Donald] Trump. In June, the value of fundraising by Biden and Trump was at the level of [Hillary] Clinton and Trump in 2016.

Are there more purple states now?

You have the usual eight to 10 states. Who would have thought Texas is a battleground state? Michigan, Iowa, Kansas, South Carolina and Nevada. So, there are basically 15 battleground states. There are 14 competitive Senate seats: 12 Republican incumbents and two Democratic.

What about the displacement of core inventory for political?

With the Senate and House races and the geographic expansion of battleground presidential states, there is going to be more displacement. There is also another issue with mail-in voting, particularly on the Democratic side. So, it’s not only advocacy, but messaging about getting the ballot and mailing it back early.

Where do the stations wind up on the political side?

At least $3.5 billion. Advertising Analytics last year estimated there would be some $6 billion in spending across the different media. Now, it’s forecasting there could be almost $7 billion. In 2018, we had $3.1 billion, the first time the mid-elections had surpassed the presidential cycle. The stations should be well above that.

What about the core?

It was down more than a third in the second quarter overall, but it progressed from being off 40%-45% in April to 30%-35% in May. June got better and July and August are improving. There aren’t a whole lot of data points yet, but the core could be down 15% to 20% in the third quarter. There will be more crowd-out in the fourth quarter.

Auto, local retail and restaurants were shut down by quarantining in the second quarter. What filled the gap?

Home improvement, exterior and interior, went through the roof. Working on the outside of their homes might have been [people's] vacations for the year. Cable has lost a lot of subscribers and advertisers are not getting the impressions they need. We saw a lot more insurance dollars from Progressive, Geico and State Farm.

Spending by lawyers, with bankruptcies and other issues, is just as good now as it was before. There has been good real estate, financial, mortgage and medical business. Online education has gone up, and some community colleges see opportunities with more students staying home. Getting auto back would be a big shot in the arm. Hopefully, full-line production is back up in the next five to six weeks, and there will be enough inventory to steer more advertising.



The pandemic also shut down entertainment production. It looks like a staggered network schedule this fall. How does that impact the stations?

Prime time accounts for about 18% of our revenue. Sports is another 6% to 7%, with most of that from pro football. We’d love for the NFL to come back. If there was a benefit to the Olympics' postponement to 2021, it gives us a tent-pole event in an odd year.

So, news is the No. 1 driver?

News accounts for 50% to 55% of the ad revenue, which will be up this year. At the outset of the pandemic, there was a 100% to 120% increase among adults 18 to 34 watching the news. It’s come down, but it is still 50% higher than last year. Ratings were up 50% to 60% among adults 25 to 54 initially; it’s 25% now.

A lot depends on what’s happening in the different markets, with how schools are reopening and then the upcoming political races. I suspect it will be that way until we get back to whatever the new normal is. Hopefully, that’s the fourth quarter, but more likely sometime in the first quarter.