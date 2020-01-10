 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/tencent-targets-china-s-live-shopping-trend-with-platform-changes-59592799 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Tencent targets China's 'live shopping' trend with platform changes

Virgin Media-O2 Tie Up, EC Reversal on Three-O2 to Reboot Consolidation

COVID-Era Private Credit Trends: Liquidity Covenants In, DDTLs Out

Assessing ESG Profiles And Returns Against The Broader High-Yield Sector

Q&A Credit Risk Perspectives Series: COVID-19 Credit Risks and Recovery for Supply Chains


Tencent targets China's 'live shopping' trend with platform changes

As livestream shopping gains popularity in China, local internet company Tencent Holdings Ltd. is looking to take a larger slice of the action by integrating its video and e-commerce platforms.

Similar to TV shopping channels but with a faster route to checkout, "live shopping" was popularized by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s Taobao, China's largest e-commerce platform. Almost a third of internet users in the country have purchased goods via live broadcasts that link directly to product webpages, data from the Cyberspace Administration of China shows.

SNL Image

Recent Chinese shopping festivals have shown how effective livestreaming can be in converting scrolling time to sales. This is encouraging companies like Tencent to integrate video and e-commerce platforms, which should also result in increased usage across the firm’s services, analysts told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

"Tencent has seen how successful livestreaming sales of goods has become on competitor platforms," said Ben Cavender, managing director of China Market Research Group.

The company plans to link its group-buying platform Xiao E Pin Pin to its short-video streaming platform on Tencent Video to enable live shopping, an analyst close to the matter told S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A TikTok-like feature the company released on its Tencent Video app earlier this year enables users to watch short videos in a spiral sequence. The livestreaming shopping function will be added to this video feature, the unnamed analyst said.

SNL Image

Tencent also debuted its group, or social, buying portal, Xiao E Pin Pin, on its messaging tool WeChat in April. The new online shopping portal allows WeChat users to buy products with friends at a discount.

Other Chinese e-commerce platforms also recently ramped up livestreaming offerings. JD.com Inc. collaborated with short-video platform Kuaishou for shopping festival 618. Over 1.4 billion yuan of sales were generated on Kuaishou on June 16, while JD.com said it hosted over 300,000 live streaming sessions throughout the festival.

Integrating Tencent Video and Xiao E Pin Pin should boost transaction numbers, Michael Norris, the research and strategy manager at e-commerce consultancy AgencyChina, said. The move should directly lead to an increase in WeChat Pay revenue, from commission from merchants, he said.

Investing in live shopping functionality is not risk-free. On July 1, a set of standards for the self-regulation of live shopping was issued. The standards place the burden of checking product quality on streamers, e-commerce vendors and platform owners.

Although the rules are not legally binding, future regulations may be, Gao Yaping, a partner at DeHeng Law Offices, said.