 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/stop-hamers-time-at-ing-comes-to-an-end-new-ceo-set-to-keep-digital-focus-59230961 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Stop. Hamers' time at ING comes to an end; new CEO set to keep digital focus

Street Talk - Ep. 64: Coronavirus jumpstarts digital adoption

Street Talk Podcast

Street Talk - Ep. 63: Deal talks continue amid bank M&A freeze, setting up for strong Q4

Street Talk Podcast

Street Talk - Ep. 62: 'Brutal' outlook for oil demand offers banks in oil patch no relief

Amid Q1 APAC Fintech Funding Slump, Payment Companies Drove Investments


Stop. Hamers' time at ING comes to an end; new CEO set to keep digital focus

Incoming ING Groep NV CEO Steven van Rijswijk is expected to prioritize the Dutch bank's digital push as Ralph Hamers steps aside ahead of his move to UBS Group AG later this year.

Under Hamers, ING has shifted its focus to digital, with mobile interactions accounting for approximately 82% of the bank's 4.5 billion interactions in 2019, compared with 52% of the roughly 2.5 billion interactions in 2016.

Van Rijswijk has hinted that his strategy might not be too far removed from his predecessor's given that he was part of the executive board that hatched ING's game plan.

"The world is changing rapidly, with evolving technology, emerging players, new regulations and changing customer needs, increasingly requiring more digitally delivered services, with mobility […] I may put different accents here and there," van Rijswijk said in an interview posted on the bank's website.

Other items in van Rijswijk's inbox when he formally takes over as CEO July 1 include continuing to strengthen the bank's compliance systems and navigating the coronavirus pandemic, which have created economic conditions that could drag on ING given the scale of its retail banking business, according to ratings analysts.

Impact of the pandemic

Over the last four months, the bank's shares have lost more than a third of their value. Although the decline can be attributed in large part to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, it has underperformed the STOXX Europe 600 Bank index and UBS, Hamers' new employers from November.

SNL Image

The coronavirus crisis has clouded the past four months for many European banks, including ING, which posted a 40.1% year-over-year decline in its first-quarter results. The bank also suspended dividend payouts and share buybacks in line with regulatory recommendations.

The ECB, aside from recommending the suspension of bank capital distributions, slashed rates, exacerbating a lower-for-longer interest rate environment, leading to concerns about the economic effects that the pandemic could have on the bank's earnings.

"We believe weaker business volumes in retail and corporate banking and above historical average [loan impairment charges] will exacerbate the pressure on earnings," Fitch Ratings said. S&P Global Ratings also said ING's 2020 performance will suffer from lower revenues for which "its cost-efficient digital banking model will not be able to compensate."

Unlike most European banks, UBS posted a year-over-year profit increase in the first quarter but warned of the pandemic's impact. It also distributed dividends in respect of 2019 but in two payouts.

Looking ahead

ING is still working to bolster its compliance and know-your-customer systems. "Combating it [financial crime] starts with us: we have to do the right thing and I will continue to focus on this area, also in my new role," van Rijswijk said.

An ING veteran of about 25 years, van Rijswijk has been the group's chief risk officer for the last three. ING paid €775 million to settle a Dutch money-laundering investigation in September 2018.

Hamers' entry at UBS means it will say goodbye to long-time boss Sergio Ermotti, who is set to become chairman of Swiss Re AG.

Hamers, who has had the top job at ING since 2013, is joining a group with a completely different business model as UBS' core businesses are wealth management, asset management and investment banking.

The STOXX Europe 600 bank index has also excluded UBS, classifying it instead as an asset manager and transferring it to the financial services index.