Solar captures highest share of generation additions in 2019, report finds

Some 40% of all new electricity generating capacity additions in 2019 in the U.S. came in the form of solar power, its highest share ever, according to a report by the Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie.

Researchers said that 13.3 GW of solar power capacity was installed in 2019, a 23% increase over 2018. That's more than any other source of electricity installed in 2019, according to the report; total operating solar capacity in the U.S. now exceeds 76 GW.

The report said 8.4 GW of new capacity came from utility-scale installations. Power purchase agreement prices ranged from $16/MWh to $35/MWh, making solar competitive with other forms of generation, especially in states where solar power is booming such as Texas and Florida. There are 28 states that now have clean energy or carbon-reduction targets, driving up demand, the report noted.

More than 2.8 GW of residential solar systems were installed in 2019, up 15% from 2018. Public-safety power shutoffs sparked by wildfires in California provided a "key incentive for homeowners to purchase solar, increasingly paired with storage," the report said.

The U.S. added 2,919 MW of new utility-scale solar generating capacity in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That’s 400 MW more than the combined solar capacity brought online in the three preceding quarters. Roughly 1,640 MW of solar capacity was added in December alone.

The growth in solar installations came despite a second year of tariffs and other tax policy changes, the report noted.

Looking ahead, the report estimated that solar photovoltaic capacity will more than double over the next five years, with annual installations projected to reach 20.4 GW in 2021 prior to the expiration of the federal investment tax credit for residential systems.

Tax credits for solar will step down to 26% of commercial and residential project costs this year, dropping to 22% in 2021. In 2022, the tax credit for residential installations will be eliminated, while commercial and utility-scale installations will continue to qualify for a 10% tax credit.

The report was released amid as the effects of the coronavirus epidemic on the global solar industry remained unclear. At the time of publication, the authors said, "the full impacts of the coronavirus outbreak on the solar industry were still developing."

"We know anecdotally that the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting delivery schedules and our ability to meet project completion deadlines based partly on new labor shortages," Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association, said in a statement. "This once again is testing our industry's resilience, but we believe, over the long run, we are well positioned to outcompete incumbent generators."