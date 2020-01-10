SoftBank confirms plans for ARM IPO or sale

Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. said Aug. 11 it is looking to sell or relist U.K.-based chip designer ARM Ltd., though CEO Masayoshi Son stopped short of confirming talks with potential buyer NVIDIA Corp.

"Going public is one option. Partial sale is one of the option[s]. Selling it whole or whatever it is, that's one of the options as well. And the consideration option is the combination of cash and shares," Son said.

The CEO's comments follow several reports that the asset could be relisted or sold to California-based semiconductor company NVIDIA. ARM ceased trading on the London Stock Exchange in September 2016 after it was acquired by SoftBank for US$32 billion. At the time, reports said it would be relisted by 2023.

"Relisting is not that difficult actually. However, of course, you need to make good performance and also collect the initial cost," Son said, adding the timing of a planned IPO could be brought forward.

Son appeared to confirm talks with potential buyers. "I don't refer to any company name, but I would say we are having a negotiation," he said. "The basic idea is not selling [whole] in cash but consideration can be many ways or many combinations."

Meanwhile, SoftBank completed ¥4.3 trillion of its ¥4.5 trillion monetization program by the end of June, according to Son's presentation.

The company did a series of financing from selling shares in listed companies, according to the presentation. SoftBank sold US$21 billion in the U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc. on June 24, and sold 1% of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. on June 3. The financing totaled ¥2.8 trillion, according to the earnings.

The company plans to use ¥2.5 trillion from the monetization program to repurchase its shares from the market. It had repurchased ¥1 trillion as of Aug. 11, and will execute the remaining ¥1.5 trillion "in the near future." "It may [be by the] end of March [2021]. It may be June and maybe September," Son said.

SoftBank's equity value on Aug. 11 was ¥24.4 trillion, and the market capitalization was ¥13 trillion, Son said. Net debt stood at ¥3 trillion, accounting for 11% of assets, he added.

The Japanese conglomerate reported ¥1.45 trillion in net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2020, down 2.0% year over year from ¥1.48 trillion.

The net income attributable to owners of the parent was ¥1.26 trillion, or ¥589.96 per share, up 11.9% year over year from ¥1.12 trillion, or ¥532.09 per share. The S&P Capital IQ consensus estimate for second-quarter GAAP EPS was ¥347.40.

As of Aug. 10, US$1 was equivalent to ¥105.79.