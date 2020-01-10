Scope of Trump's TikTok, WeChat ban orders remains unclear

President Donald Trump's twin executive orders targeting U.S. transactions involving video-sharing app TikTok Inc.'s parent Beijing Byte Dance Telecommunications Co. Ltd. and messaging app WeChat have left many industry players with more questions than answers.

Trump on Aug. 6 issued two late-night orders banning "any transaction" related to the Chinese companies by any person or entity subject to U.S. jurisdiction beginning 45 days after the orders' release, or on Sept. 20. Notably, this is less than a week from the Sept. 15 deadline set for TikTok to find a U.S. buyer.

Microsoft Corp. is in discussions with ByteDance to acquire the video-sharing app in the U.S. If the deal does go through, TikTok would be able to continue operating in the U.S., as the executive order outlines actions against ByteDance and not the video-sharing app itself.

When contacted by S&P Global Market Intelligence, a Microsoft spokesperson said the company had nothing new to share about its acquisition talks with ByteDance. TikTok, for its part, said in a statement it was "shocked" by the order.

"This Executive Order risks undermining global businesses' trust in the United States' commitment to the rule of law, which has served as a magnet for investment and spurred decades of American economic growth," the app said Aug. 7. It added that it will "pursue all remedies available to us in order to ensure that the rule of law is not discarded and that our company and our users are treated fairly — if not by the Administration, then by the US courts."

Legal experts at Wiley Rein LLP said as the executive orders do not define "transaction" or specify which kinds of transactions will be prohibited, "it remains unclear at this point how broadly the executive orders will be applied." Under the orders, the secretary of commerce must identify prohibited transactions within the next 45 days.

TikTok has been downloaded more than 2.3 billion times around the globe, and it generated the most downloads for any app ever in the first quarter, according to data by Sensor Tower. However, its monthly downloads declined in June and July following a ban in India, its largest market.

As talks surrounding a ban in the U.S. started in late July, apps billing themselves as alternatives to TikTok surged in popularity. Triller, Zynn, Byte and Dubsmash collectively saw nearly 1.5 million installs during the week of July 27, representing growth of 361% from the week of July 20, according to Sensor Tower.

Meanwhile, the executive order targeting WeChat also mentioned parent company Tencent Holdings Ltd., which raised questions about whether the order would impact Tencent's numerous other business ventures. The company in recent years has deepened its investments in U.S. gaming companies and now owns 100% of League of Legends maker Riot Games Inc., a 40% stake in Fortnite maker Epic Games Inc. and a 5% stake in Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard Inc.

Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at video game market research and consulting firm Niko Partners, said Tencent continued its silent global expansion this year and has now invested in or acquired more than 800 companies, of which more than 70 are dedicated gaming companies.

"With additional scrutiny now on the company, this may impact how Tencent can invest in U.S. game companies moving forward," Ahmad said. "We do not expect this to impact investments that have already taken place."

Beyond gaming, Tencent also owns stakes in other major companies, including 12% in Snap Inc., 9% in Spotify AB and 5% in Tesla Inc. Moreover, the NBA in 2019 signed a five-year content-sharing deal with Tencent worth about $1.5 billion.

A White House official clarified to the Los Angeles Times that the executive order concerning WeChat only blocks transactions related to the app and does not involve other Tencent offerings. However, that still leaves many unanswered questions about the overall impact on Tencent's presence in the U.S.

"We are reviewing the executive order to get a full understanding," a Tencent spokesperson told S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company's shares fell as much as 10% in morning trading on Aug. 7.

Ahmad noted that even though the government had to backtrack and clarify that the executive order would not impact Tencent-owned or backed video game companies, the wording is ambiguous enough that the restrictions could extend beyond WeChat if the administration wanted it to.

"It is clear to us that this was pushed through with no specific plans or goals in mind," Ahmad said.

Restrictions on WeChat could also have repercussions on the app outside of the U.S. Apple Inc.'s iOS and Google LLC's Android are the most widely used mobile platforms around the globe and WeChat relies on their respective app stores to function and get distributed. If the order prevents the companies from doing business with WeChat, the app could be forced off the stores in all regions.

"WeChat is much more than a messaging app, and while a ban would be disastrous for those using the app to keep in touch with family and friends, it would also have a significant impact on U.S. businesses who are operating in, or do business with, China," Ahmad explained. "Banning transactions in this way would effectively cut off a notable revenue stream for many major U.S. corporations who use WeChat to reach the China market. However, as the majority of Tencent's business and companies operating WeChat are in China, we do not expect this to have a notable material impact on Tencent itself."

The executive orders followed the announcement of an initiative, dubbed the "Clean Network" program, from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to prevent U.S. app stores from offering Chinese mobile apps and Chinese cloud providers from storing U.S. data, among other efforts. The program also bars Chinese carriers from connecting to U.S. telecommunications networks.