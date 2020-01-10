 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/s-p-podcast-energy-sector-grapples-with-growing-environmental-justice-movement-59919992 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

S&P podcast: Energy sector grapples with growing environmental justice movement

European Energy Insights July 2020

As COVID-19 Wears On, Regulators Examine Moratorium Extensions, Cost Recovery

Essential Energy Insights - June 11, 2020

Webinar Replay

Deep Dive on Oil & Gas for Financial Institutions


S&P podcast: Energy sector grapples with growing environmental justice movement

As calls for racial justice grow across the U.S., the impacts of energy infrastructure projects on communities of color are also getting more attention.

A 2019 report by the Union of Concerned Scientists, for example, found that on average, communities of color in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic breathe 66% more air pollution from vehicles than white residents, while a 2016 report from the NAACP noted that coal plants are disproportionately located in low-income communities and communities of color. S&P Global Market Intelligence's Energy Evolution podcast recently spoke with academic experts, environmental groups and local activists who shed some light on what those statistics look like on the ground.

Jean Su, a staff attorney and energy justice program director with the Center for Biological Diversity, asserted that racial and environmental justice must be addressed simultaneously.

"I think it's a mistake if people think that environmental justice is separate from any types of injustices that we see in this country. The energy system is deeply, deeply interlinked, if not at the base of racism in this country," she said. "It plays out in where people live, in what air they breathe, and what rights they have, choices on energy and what prices they pay."

One project that Su and others pointed to in particular was the Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline that Dominion Energy Inc. and Duke Energy Corp. canceled in July amid permitting delays and ballooning costs. A proposed compressor station at Union Hill in Buckingham County, Virginia, became a focal point for members of the majority-Black community: like Richard Walker, whose family has owned land in Buckingham County since his great-great-grandfather was freed from slavery.

"He was able to purchase that land from the landowner back in 1867 for $15, you know, and then subsequently 20 years later or so, his son Arthur Harper purchased the adjacent land for $25 for a total of 52 acres in total. And those 52 acres have been in our family ever since," Walker said. "Dominion wanted to pay us for an easement ... so they offered us like some, you know, senseless stupid amount that, you know, we really told them no, 'It's not gonna happen; that land means more to us than what you are willing to pay.'"

Energy Evolution reached out to Dominion and several other companies involved in different energy sector projects, but they either declined to participate or could not meet the publishing schedule.

As renewable energy companies pursue their own big infrastructure projects, University of Michigan assistant professor Tony Reames, who teaches at the School for Environmental Sustainability, said the industry needs to learn from previous missteps and engage more deeply with stakeholders.

"How do you ensure that, again, the regulation is in place that ensures these companies, as they move into this transitional space of energy, that they don't make those same mistakes? And one way to do that is to increase participation of who's at the table when decisions are made," he said. "How do you push back on companies when they say they're doing renewable [energy], but it's not in communities where energy costs are really high or places that have shared the burden for pollution for years? How do you re-purpose a coal plant to become a solar plant now and not some other polluting facility?"