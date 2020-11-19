 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/regulators-continue-flexible-approach-to-loan-modifications-in-covid-19-crisis-60350996 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Regulators continue flexible approach to loan modifications in COVID-19 crisis

Street Talk Episode 68 - As many investors zig away from bank stocks, 2 vets in the space zag toward them

Street Talk Episode 66 - Community banks tap the debt markets while the getting is good

Street Talk Episode 67 - Veteran investor tabs Mick Mulvaney to help with latest financial stock-focused fund

Street Talk Episode 65 - Deferral practices trap US bank portfolios in purgatory


Regulators continue flexible approach to loan modifications in COVID-19 crisis

Federal examiners will continue to allow lenders to work with their borrowers on loan modifications in a troubled economy, even in cases where the loans may not turn out to be strong, officials from three financial regulatory agencies said Sept. 15.

Jeffrey Geer, acting chief accountant at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, said auditors "are not going to criticize" banks in those circumstances, but he stressed there will be a focus on whether banks are making an accurate and timely assessment of the situation and "calling loans what they are."

Geer's call for transparency was echoed by John Rieger, chief accountant for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. While regulators will be flexible, "the longer an accommodation is extended, the more we don't know," Rieger said.

The two officials shared a panel with Lara Lylozian, chief accountant at the Federal Reserve. They spoke on a range of financial issues at the National Conference on Banks & Savings Institutions, hosted by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

On an issue closely watched by the financial industry, both Geer and Rieger said the government is not planning any significant changes to the Current Expected Credit Losses standard, or CECL, which requires banks to estimate expected losses over the remaining life of a loan upon origination.

They urged smaller financial institutions, such as community banks, to closely watch actions being taken to adopt the standard by the nation's largest banks. Most smaller lenders will not be adopting CECL until 2023, and many have taken further CECL relief offered under the CARES Act.

In looking at CECL issues, Geer said examiners will be looking in part at the macroeconomic data that banks have used to predict their losses over the life of a loan and how that data is being used.

The officials also answered questions on the Paycheck Protection Program. Under that program, loans to small businesses can be forgiven by the Small Business Administration. Borrowers have to work with banks to send forgiveness applications to the SBA, which then remits forgiven payments to the lender.

The FDIC's Rieger said the government considered the AICPA's view that payments that travel from the SBA back to lenders will be treated as loans during the settlement process. The official said his agency "looked into it" and decided the money "remains as a loan and does not become a receivable."