Real Treasury yields climb as Fed 'walked the line' on higher inflation

Real yields on U.S. Treasurys have jumped in September as Federal Reserve officials have publicly committed to a policy shift allowing inflation to run up in an effort to maximize employment and the broader economic recovery.

Fed officials backed the policy shift, initially outlined by Chairman Jerome Powell in August, in numerous speeches and appearances this week, including three congressional hearings with Powell.

Rising real yields, which have been in negative territory since March, could exacerbate the recent sell-off in stocks, which has been driven, in part, by the paucity of returns in fixed income.

"Almost everyone walked the line," said Patrick Leary, chief market strategist with Incapital, said in a Sept. 25 interview. Fed officials "reaffirmed the commitment to achieving a higher level of inflation than we have in the past … that message is clear."

Expectations of higher inflation, along with the assurances that rates would be kept near zero at least through 2023 and that the Fed would continue to purchase bonds, pushed up real yields — a bond's nominal yield adjusted for inflation — after falling in late August to deeply negative levels, the lowest levels since 2012.

From Sept. 1 through Sept. 24, the five-year real yield climbed 21 basis points to -1.18%, the seven-year note jumped 19 points to -1.07%, and the 10-year rose 17 points to -0.91%, according to daily data from the U.S. Treasury Department.

However, Nominal Treasury yields remained relatively unchanged over the same period of time, with the five-year at 0.27%, up just 1 basis point from Sept. 1, the 10-year down 1 bp at 0.67%, and the 30-year down 3 bps at 1.40%.

Fixed-income analysts said this week that they expect yields will remain relatively low and in a tight range, at least until the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“We certainly are in a lower-for-longer environment, and we will likely remain in one for a while to come,” said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies.

Ten-year yields would climb by 30 to 40 bps in the month following the election if Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins and Democrats take the Senate and House, Praveen Korapaty and Avisha Thakkar, interest rates strategists at Goldman Sachs, said in a Sept. 23 note.

"It is possible concerns about higher taxes and greater regulation dominate the initial market response, with risk sentiment deteriorating and yields moving lower. In that event, we would view those lower yields as a good opportunity to go short duration," they wrote.

A contested, prolonged election could cause 10-year yields to fall as much as 50 basis points, they wrote.

Andrew Brenner, head of global fixed income at NatAlliance Securities, said yields could rise on further weakness in equities. Brenner said he does not expect further near-term efforts from the Fed which could move yields and said it is focused on efforts out of Congress.

"I think the Fed has the bullets in the chamber, but they're not going to use them," he said. "They're focused on fiscal stimulus."