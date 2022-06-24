 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/peloton-launches-750m-1st-lien-leveraged-loan-for-gcp-commitments-due-today-12493381 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List

Peloton launches $750M 1st-lien leveraged loan for GCP; commitments due today
Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: Q1 2022

Blog

M&A, IPOs hit a speed bump in early 2022

Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: 2021 Recap

Blog

Global M&A By the Numbers: Q3 2021


Peloton launches $750M 1st-lien leveraged loan for GCP; commitments due today

Lead arrangers J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs have launched a $750 million, five-year first-lien term loan for Peloton, according to sources. Commitments are due by 2 p.m. ET today.

The term loan is offered at Sofr+650, with a 0.5% floor and an OID in the range of 95-96. The facility has a 50 bps margin step-up if the deal is not rated within six months of closing. The term loan is non-callable for one year, then callable at 103 and par in years two and three, respectively. 

At talk, yield to maturity is approximately 9.05%-9.33%.

Proceeds from the deal will be used for general corporate purposes. 

Peloton Interactive (Nasdaq: PTON) provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. 

 