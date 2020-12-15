Pa. shale gas production flattens as drillers time the market, contain costs

Pennsylvania's shale gas production flatlined in October after the nation's largest gas producer returned 570 MMcf/d of shut-in gas to the market, keeping output roughly level as most of the state's other major producers continued to let production slip.

EQT Corp. and other producers have been turning their gas production on and off like a light switch, RBN Energy gas market analyst Sheetal Nasta wrote Dec. 14. In contrast to other analyses focused on benchmark spot and futures prices at Louisiana's Henry Hub, RBN said drillers seem to be timing their flows to prices inside Appalachia, specifically at Dominion South, a pricing point south of Pittsburgh.

October shale gas production in Pennsylvania grew about 1% percent year over year and compared to the preceding month as drillers stuck with their maintenance drilling programs designed to control costs and return cash to investors. Pennsylvania producers delivered 18.84 Bcf/d of gas in October, compared to 18.71 Bcf/d in September and 18.66 Bcf/d in October 2019, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection database Dec 16.

Nasta said the starts and stops of producers' gas shut-ins correlate more closely to changes in the Dominion South spot price — opening the valves when prices are above 75 cents/MMBtu and shutting in the gas when local prices fall below that mark. Historically, oil and gas producers have been reluctant to interfere with the free flow of producing wells because of concerns about damaging the well.

"We've never quite seen such a tight short-term correlation between prices and production volumes before," RBN told clients. "Appalachian shale gas producers this fall demonstrated the ability — and willingness — to cut existing production on the basis of short-term economics. That means we're likely to see this kind of producer response again in the future, particularly when prices are at risk of dropping to those levels."

"If these decisions are based on the absolute price in the Marcellus/Utica, there's also the potential for greater disconnects with national benchmark Henry Hub," RBN said. "If it gets really cold and prices spike in the Northeast, it may not matter if Henry prices are weak; producers will ramp up production regardless of conditions at Henry. And, vice versa. This makes the already-complicated business of forecasting production even more complex."

One surprise in October's production data is the continued growth of Chesapeake Energy Corp.'s gas fields in the northeast part of the state. Despite being in bankruptcy reorganization, Chesapeake increased its Pennsylvania production nearly 4% from September and 24% over the year before.

Another surprise is northeast Lycoming County's continuing production growth. While production was off 3% from September, Lycoming's 32% year-over-year growth pegs it as one of the state's fastest-growing dry gas counties. The growth appears to be coming primarily from wells drilled in the last two years by Southwestern Energy Co., according to DEP data.

Five counties in the southwest and northeast corners of the state accounted for 75% of shale gas output in October, while the state's top five producers, by volume, accounted for 67% of production, DEP's data indicates.