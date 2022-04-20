Netflix bonds claw back overnight losses as buyers step in

Bonds backing Netflix Inc. clawed back some of Tuesday's losses in active trading as buyers stepped in at lower levels.

Netflix's stack of senior unsecured bonds fell 0.75-1.5 points in after-hours action on Tuesday after the streaming service revealed it lost a shocking 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter and expects to lose another 2 million in the second quarter. Most active of the stack this morning were the 5.875% notes due 2028 , which last night dipped below 106 for the first time on a 1.675-point loss. Those recouped half a point this morning to change hands at 106.5 but that's a far cry from the December 2021 highs of 121.25 that came before Netflix began auguring a deceleration in subscriber growth.

The biggest gains so far came in the NFLX 4.875% notes due 2025, which were up 1.25 points in noon ET trading, at 101.75, after dropping 2 points in after-hours action yesterday to 100.50—their lowest level since June 2019.

In addition to the hefty miss in net paid adds (Wall Street was expecting growth of 2.51 million), Netflix fell short of consensus with first quarter revenue of $7.87 billion, versus estimates of $7.95 billion, although per-share earnings of $3.53 topped analyst predictions of $2.91. The company is targeting a 19% to 20% operating margin for fiscal 2022. The company's stock, which is down 36% since earnings, has been downgraded by 10 Wall Street firms so far today.

With this earnings report, Netflix management took the step of acknowledging the impact of competition and password sharing, both issues it has shrugged off in the past, as well as its recent price hikes.

"So the price increase played out…consistent with our expectations," CFO Spencer Neumann said on this morning's analyst call. "We just saw some slight uptick in seasonality for the other reasons I mentioned - some of the strain in Central and Eastern Europe, some of that macro strain we saw and maybe a little bit of competition on the margin."

S&P Global Ratings also noted competition as a growing concern in a bulletin published this morning but, while the agency sees it as a potential impediment to revenue growth and to a potential upgrade, it does not affect its current BBB rating, which should hold as long as cash flow remains positive and increases on an annual basis.

"The rating reflects the progress Netflix has made translating its scale and strong brand into a sustainably free cash flow generative business," Ratings analyst Scott Zari wrote in the bulletin. "This pivot to a more mature and cash generative business, coupled with its strong brand and global over-the-top (OTT) leadership, distinguish Netflix from most of its peers in the early stages of building scaled OTT services."