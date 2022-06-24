More will invest in deals with 7.5x leverage – Proskauer private credit poll

The number of private credit investors willing to participate in transactions with total leverage of 7.5x or greater has nearly doubled over the past year, to almost two-fifths of respondents, a new survey by Proskauer showed.

Those willing to participate in these higher-leveraged deals tended to be platforms with larger assets under management, according to the 2022 Proskauer Trends in Private Credit survey, published today.

The responses reflected an ongoing concern for private credit investors — competition. In fact, respondents cited competition as the greatest overall challenge, followed by high transaction multiples and a shortage of quality assets.

While private credit providers typically tout that loans are directly originated, the share of private credit providers contemplating buying an entire portfolio has climbed to 41%, from roughly one-third.

Many of the responses reflected easier lending conditions in the face of this competition. For example, nearly a third, or 32%, of U.S. respondents said they would not participate in deals that had no financial covenant. This was down from 46% a year earlier.

However, 50% say documentation has become more favorable. This compares to 22% who said it became less favorable, and 28% who said it was about the same.

Expectations for an increase in U.S. defaults have risen. Thirty-one percent of respondents say the default rate would be higher over the next 12 months compared with the previous 12 months. A year ago, 5% said they expected more defaults in the coming 12 months than in the previous 12 months.

In a reflection of a slowdown of activity from the frenzied pace in 2021, nearly 60% expect that last year’s volume was greater than it will be in 2022.

The 2022 Proskauer Trends in Private Credit survey included responses from 181 participants, the majority of whom hold senior roles: managing directors, partners, or directors. Roughly four of five of the responses were U.S. based, with the rest in Europe.

The full survey results can be found here.