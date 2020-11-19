Long touted, 'green hydrogen' advances in quest for deep decarbonization

In what is billed as a first-of-its-kind project, the Intermountain Power Agency plans to replace one of the largest coal-fired power plants in the western United States with a carbon-free generating station fueled entirely by hydrogen made from renewable energy.

The municipal power agency, formed in the late 1970s to build the 1,800-MW Intermountain power plant in Delta, Utah, recently ordered advanced turbines from Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Americas Inc. that are designed to run initially on a blend of hydrogen and natural gas in an 840-MW combined-cycle facility. Those units, which build on more than 3 million hydrogen-fired operating hours at a variety of industrial sites over several decades, will supplant the aging Intermountain coal units in 2025. Delivering power to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, or LADWP, and other municipal utilities in Southern California and Utah, the repowered project will combust up to 30% hydrogen when it opens, participants say, and gradually increase to 100% by 2045, when California law calls for all retail power sales in the state to be carbon free.

To fuel the facility, Mitsubishi Hitachi is working with Magnum Development LLC to create renewable hydrogen by harnessing the West's growing oversupply of variable solar and wind power, using the commercially established process of electrolysis, and then store it underground in a giant salt dome that lies beneath the power plant. Hydrogen production and storage are scheduled to start in 2024. The system is part of a planned $1 billion-plus, 1,000-MW multi-technology energy storage project at the site, which also includes compressed air, fuel cells and flow batteries.

"This project is truly the first in the world dedicated to not only creating green hydrogen on a commercial scale, but storing it on a commercial scale, which can be challenging at those quantities," said Mike Ducker, vice president of renewable hydrogen at Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, in an email. The company hopes the project "opens the door" to additional renewable hydrogen investments, Ducker said.

'A whole new trajectory'

Long hyped as a promising clean fuel for vehicles, power plants, factories and buildings, green hydrogen remains a rare commodity today. More than 99% of hydrogen manufactured in 2018 came from fossil fuels, research firm BloombergNEF said in new report. But the falling costs of renewables and electrolyzers, the machines used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, combined with a growing number of states and companies setting zero-carbon targets, could help to break the "brown hydrogen" monopoly.

That will require $150 billion in government subsidies over the next decade, according to BloombergNEF, as part of a concerted policy push to facilitate a massive global industrialization of the technology.

"Hydrogen has experienced a hype cycle before, and right now, there is still insufficient policy to support investment and to scale up a clean hydrogen industry," said the report, released March 30.

Backed by major power and technology companies, and driven by California's zero-carbon mandate, Intermountain's transformation marks a critical moment for clean hydrogen, proponents say.

"I couldn't think of a better project to put green hydrogen on a whole new trajectory," said Janice Lin, CEO of the Green Hydrogen Coalition, a California-based advocacy group founded in 2019. She also heads Strategen Consulting and co-founded the California Energy Storage Alliance. "There are no real problematic infrastructure challenges."

In addition to its prime location above a unique natural salt dome, Intermountain sits at the nexus of the West's vast solar, wind and geothermal resources and is linked to Los Angeles by an existing high-voltage direct-current transmission line.

The Green Hydrogen Coalition's members include LADWP, solar power plant developer 8minute Solar Energy LLC, infrastructure developer Intersect Power Inc., fuel cell company Bloom Energy Corp. and natural gas supplier Southern California Gas Co., a subsidiary of Sempra Energy with a strategic interest in renewable hydrogen, which could also be injected into existing gas pipelines for use in transportation — by far the state's largest source of greenhouse gas emissions.

Decarbonizing the grid of the world's fifth-largest economy will require extended-duration energy storage, well beyond the capabilities of the lithium-ion batteries that dominate the market, according to a University of California-Irvine research paper published in January.

Siemens AG CEO Wolfgang Hesoun, second from left, with partners in a 6-MW green hydrogen project at a steel factory

in Linz, Austria, which started production in November 2019.

Source: Voestalpine AG

Massive scale-up

Intermountain is one of several projects around the world that, if completed, could catapult green hydrogen into multi-billion-dollar markets as a key enabler of economywide decarbonization.

In November, Siemens AG and Austrian steel producer Voestalpine AG announced the start of operations of what they call "the world's largest and most advanced" electrolyzer, developed by Siemens, to create green hydrogen for steel and other industries. The 6-MW facility, supported by funding from the European Union, will run on electricity from renewable sources, the companies say.

Danish wind developer Ørsted A/S, backed by funding from the United Kingdom, is part of a consortium relying on a 5-MW electrolyzer system to produce green hydrogen from an offshore wind facility for a Phillips 66 Ltd. oil refinery in the U.K. They are exploring a 100-MW expansion.

Much grander projects are in the works.

Siemens, for instance, is collaborating on a massive scale-up of its electrolysis system in a renewable hydrogen project powered by electricity from a planned 5,000-MW combined wind and solar project in Australia. The developer, Hydrogen Renewables Australia, is targeting full capacity by 2028 and wants to export the hydrogen to Japan and South Korea.

In the Netherlands, Shell Nederland BV, an affiliate of oil major Royal Dutch Shell PLC, along with Dutch gas company Gasunie Bbl BV and port operator Groningen Seaports NV in February launched what they call "Europe's largest green hydrogen project." Known as "NortH2," the project seeks to harness new North Sea wind farms to feed a "mega-hydrogen facility" starting in 2027. Participants plan to use up to 4,000 MW of offshore wind to make hydrogen by 2030, growing to roughly 10,000 MW by 2040. Gasunie plans to supply the hydrogen to industrial customers in the Netherlands and northwestern Europe.

The ambitious plans in the U.S., Europe and Australia face many hurdles, but additional public investment could help to "unlock green hydrogen" for the power sector and other industries, according to Mitsubishi Hitachi's Ducker. "Hydrogen storage solves the challenge of integrating massive amounts of renewables which will require days, weeks, and even months of storage to cover imbalances across these time horizons."