Loan funds post $1.43B withdrawal for the week as losses mount

U.S. loan funds posted a $1.43 billion loss for the week ended May 25, according to Lipper. This comes a week after the asset class posted the largest weekly outflow since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, losing $1.56 billion for the week ended May 18. Over the last three weeks alone, $3.59 billion has exited the asset class.

Mutual funds saw the heaviest losses this week, losing $1.12 billion compared to the $310.8 million lost in the ETF space. The year-to-date inflow now sits at $16.96 billion, down from $18.4 billion last week. The four-week moving average, meanwhile, moved further into the red this week, at a $758 million outflow, from a $234.4 million outflow last week. The change due to market conditions was negative $1.06 billion, versus negative $830.7 million last week.

Of the roughly $99 billion of total assets at U.S. loan funds, $19.5 billion are registered as ETFs, or about 19.7% of the total.