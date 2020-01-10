Lindberg, Ares at odds over fate of long-pending insurance M&A deal

The proposed sale of Pavonia Life Insurance Co. of Michigan has been pushed back indefinitely after the Michigan Court of Appeals stayed a lower court's order that would have forced the deal to close despite the objection of the rehabilitating insurer's current owner, an entity controlled by Greg Lindberg.

An Ingham County Circuit Court judge had ordered the seller to perform its obligations under the stock purchase agreement to facilitate closing on July 14 so as to avoid "unnecessary delay" or to "jeopardize the protection" of the insurer and its policyholders. To the extent the sale did not close by the deadline, the judge's order empowered the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services in its capacity as Pavonia's rehabilitator to consummate the transaction on its own.

Lindberg's company urged the lower court to reconsider the order, arguing that the judge had made "a grievous mistake" in allowing the rehabilitator to effectively step into the seller's shoes. The rehabilitator voiced support for the order, arguing that Michigan insurance law granted it broad authority to act.

The appellate court's stay, which requires that Lindberg not dispose of or otherwise encumber Pavonia's stock, will remain in place until resolution of the appeal or other further action. That will push out the closing of a transaction that was announced a little more than a year ago.

A new vehicle established by Ares Management Corp. on July 9, 2019, announced plans to acquire Pavonia, a provider of structured settlement annuities, as the foundation of a strategy pairing organic and inorganic growth in insurance business with a differentiated asset management strategy. Closing of the transaction, which was originally expected to occur by the end of 2019, was initially held up by the objection of a third party that sought the opportunity to potentially bid on Pavonia Life. Months after the resolution of that objection, Lindberg and his holding company, GBIG Holdings Inc., indicated that alleged "unacceptable" cost overruns had raised doubts about whether the agreed-upon consideration of $75 million remained fair.

According to a June 22 filing by Aspida Holdco, the Ares vehicle alleged that Lindberg and GBIG had proposed raising the base purchase price for Pavonia to $120 million and immediately forgiving the balance of a $25 million loan the buyer issued to the seller upon signing their agreement. The sellers also allegedly proposed a delay of 50% of the long-term incentives payable by GBIG to Pavonia's management, as well as the deletion of a section of the agreement setting forth an 18-month noncompete period.

A May 26 letter from the sellers' legal representatives alleged that they received late notice of $1.6 million in "unexplained" expenses as part of an "enormous" $15.2 million in cost overruns. The letter also alleged that all of the loan proceeds had been directed to GBIG's North Carolina insurance companies by their rehabilitators and that the original agreement had been "signed under duress" given the alleged threat by the North Carolina rehabilitator that he would move to liquidate those companies in the absence of the Pavonia deal. Further, they argued that Pavonia's "adjusted" capital and surplus of approximately $165 million, which includes capital and surplus as calculated under statutory accounting plus the company's interest maintenance reserve and asset valuation reserve, made the original deal value unfair. Pavonia reported capital and surplus of $69.2 million as of March 31.

Aspida contested those allegations and further charged GBIG with a failure to comply with its obligations under the stock purchase agreement. It also expressed worry that GBIG may solicit Pavonia to a third-party bidder. GBIG responded to the latter charge by indicating, among other things, that it refused to return voicemails left by representatives of the parent of Independent Life Insurance Co., the entity that had previously voiced interest in Pavonia in its objections to the sale process.

In contesting the push to effectuate the deal, GBIG argued that the circuit court "stepped far outside its authority" in authorizing the rehabilitator to transfer stock that she does not hold and to sell a company that she does not own. The rehabilitator, for her part, said the chapter of Michigan's insurance code pertaining to supervisions, liquidations and rehabilitations grants her the authority in her capacity as Pavonia's rehabilitator to "take all necessary actions on behalf of seller to consummate the closing on the transaction."