Largest US carmaker supports stricter emissions standards, all-electric by 2035

General Motors Co., the largest U.S. carmaker with a 16% market share, is throwing its weight behind President Joe Biden's plan to phase out sales of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. To get there, new and stronger federal tailpipe emissions standards should be in place by the fall of 2023 and take effect in 2027, GM said.

GM, in a joint statement Sept. 20 with the Environmental Defense Fund, laid out several recommendations for federal regulators to consider as they develop the next round of car emissions standards. They suggested that the new requirement should build on current rules that cover pollutants other than CO2 and that standards for light-duty vehicles should achieve at least a 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by model year 2030.

GM is investing $35 billion in electric vehicle development between 2020 and 2025, more than it spends on conventional vehicles. Other carmakers are also rushing to boost their EV production in response to growing global demand.

California, the largest U.S. vehicle market, passed new mandates in August to phase out gasoline cars and trucks by the model year 2035. Other states are eyeing similar regulations. The U.S. market for EVs trails Europe and China, but it is expected to grow with the introduction of new electric SUVs and pickup trucks.

Stricter car standards "will mean healthier communities, a safer climate for all and turbocharging U.S. manufacturing and jobs," Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp said in a statement.

