Japan's subsidy plan too little to push regional banks to merge – analysts

Japan's latest initiative of offering a conditional subsidy of up to ¥3 billion to regional banks that agree to merge is seen as insufficient and onerous, and may not incentivize lenders to consolidate as the government has hoped, analysts say.

The subsidy, which is designed to cover the costs of transition such as system integration during a merger, comes with conditions: Banks involved must submit a business plan to the Financial Services Agency; and the combined entity will be subject to the authority's monitoring for five years, according to the FSA's plan unveiled Nov. 25.

The proposal "won't necessarily be sufficient" for more mergers to take place, said Nana Otsuki, chief analyst at Monex Inc. "I also don't think [regional banks] will move on to a merger because they will have to undertake an obligation to be monitored."

It is the government's second initiative in a month aimed at pushing regional banks to consolidate, as they have been incurring losses or declining profits in recent years amid prolonged ultralow interest rates and weak credit demand outside metropolitan areas. The push is among the policy priorities of newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who had said there are "too many" regional lenders.

To put the subsidy into perspective, Yusuke Yasuoka, an analyst at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., estimated that it could cost about ¥10 billion to merge local banks, including integration of banking systems.

He also said most regional banks are spending far more than ¥3 billion annually to run their operations. Among nearly 80 listed Japanese regional banks, only 10 spent less than ¥10 billion on payrolls and operations in the fiscal year ended March 2020, he said, citing banks' earnings reports.

"If [the government offers] ¥100 billion or ¥200 billion [for each merger], then the story would be different," said Toyoki Sameshima, a senior analyst at SBI Securities Co.

Even so, there will likely still be resistance among existing leaders of the regional banks. According to an unnamed official at a major regional bank that had gone through a merger, lenders' presidents tend to be hesitant about giving up their positions, which often occurs when there is consolidation.

Government efforts

The FSA's proposal is the latest in a series of government efforts to promote consolidation of regional banks.

On Nov. 10, the Bank of Japan proposed that it will reward regional lenders for mergers or more aggressive cost cutting with an additional interest rate of 0.1% on their deposits at the central bank. That proposal also received little applause from market participants as they saw it as also too modest for the lenders to consolidate.

A law exempting a regional bank merger in the same prefecture from antitrust rules took effect Nov. 27, after being proposed in 2018.

For the fiscal first half through Sept. 30, more than 60% of listed 78 regional lenders posted profit declines or losses, according to a report by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley. For the fiscal full year ending in March 2021, combined net profit at those banks is estimated to drop 19.2% year over year to ¥620.7 billion, the report added.

"It looks like [the FSA is] taking action to support Suga's vision, coming under hidden pressure from it," said Takahide Kiuchi, executive economist at Nomura Research Institute, who also does not expect regional lenders to merge for the subsidy.

Regional banks can apply for the subsidy between 2021 and March 2026. The government will use retained earnings of ¥35 billion at the Deposit Insurance Corp. of Japan to fund the subsidy.

As of Dec. 8, US$1 was equivalent to ¥104.14.