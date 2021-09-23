Japan's banks face rising climate activism despite vetoed motions

Shareholder activism in Japan has been growing in recent years, mostly directed at corporate governance issues in large companies. Although activist investors failed to push through climate motions at two megabanks in Japan over the past year, pressure is building on lenders to rein in financing for fossil fuel projects and support an international effort against global warming.
A motion for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., or MUFG, to align its business to the Paris Agreement on climate change mitigation got about 23% of the votes from shareholders at the lender's annual general meeting June 29, according to a company spokesman. It fell short of the two-thirds vote that would have made it binding on the company's management.
The proposal, brought by Japanese nongovernment organization Kiko Network and
A similar climate resolution proposed by Market Forces at a shareholder meeting of Japanese trading company Sumitomo Corp. received 20% of the votes on June 18. In June 2020, a climate motion for Mizuho Financial Group Inc., also proposed by a Kiko Network-led group, also failed as it managed to get the support of only 35% of shareholders. That was the first climate-related resolution put to shareholders of a listed company in Japan.
But activists are influencing institutional investors and helping to raise more voices in Japan for climate change, said Tamami Ota, a researcher at Daiwa Institute of Research who focuses on environmental, social and governance issues. "Banks will likely remain a major target" for activist investors as Japanese lenders are still a key supporter for fossil fuel projects, Ota said.
Gaining ground
Growing shareholder activism in Japan has also had some success. Shareholders of Toshiba Corp. last week voted to oust the company's chairperson following a monthslong campaign by the largest shareholder Effissimo Capital Management Pte. In another example, ValueAct Capital, a U.S.-based hedge fund, grabbed a board seat at Olympus Corp. and helped turn it around from an accounting scandal.
Activists have, since last year, started taking aim at the climate-related exposure of Japanese banks. Unlike banks in the U.S. and Europe, where it is common for shareholders to force changes through their votes on environmental issues, climate activism among shareholders is still in its infancy in Japan, although investor attitudes are changing. Activist shareholders are hoping to ride on pledges by the world's major economies, including the U.S., China, Japan and Europe to bring greenhouse gas emissions to a net-zero by 2050 or 2060 with support from lenders.
"It won't be easy to push companies to create a new provision in their articles of incorporation" for further environmental action, Ota said.
Despite a recent national pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Japan is the only major industrialized economy that is significantly relying on the use of coal as an energy source.
Megabanks respond
The megabanks have unveiled plans to reduce their carbon footprint that are in line with the national goal.
MUFG said in May that it aims to reduce green gas emissions in its investment and loan portfolio to net-zero by 2050. The four environmental groups said they "welcome" MUFG's net-zero commitment. "However, MUFG refrained from setting short and medium term targets" to achieve the net-zero goal, they said on May 18.
Proposals from activist shareholders to Japanese companies will possibly hit a record high this year, IR Japan estimates. Such proposals totaled 23 as of June 24, more than the 22 in the same time last year and close to 26 in all of 2020, it said.