IPO drought may extend for months with coronavirus lingering on

Initial public offerings in the U.S. have dried up in recent weeks with COVID-19 ranging on, raising questions over when the market will resemble its former self.

Initial public offerings are down and may not rebound any time soon given the lack of certainty around the global coronavirus crisis' financial and economic fallout.

After a historic market rout kicked off in mid-February, IPO activity in the U.S. quickly came to a standstill. There were a total of seven companies that made their public-market debuts in March, when the S&P 500 finished the month down more than 12%. That was the lowest count of IPOs that occurred in a single month since August 2017, when there were also seven, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

While stocks have since posted a remarkable rise that brought the S&P 500 back up 26% from its lowest point of 2020 — a phenomenon that has bewildered some considering the pandemic's mounting toll on the U.S. economy — the IPO market is unlikely to see an immediate rush of companies looking to go public, industry experts said.

"The IPO market tends to be hypersensitive to market movement," University of Florida finance professor Jay Ritter said in an interview. "Typically, there isn't really a speedy recovery."

At the beginning of 2020, the public markets were expected to see a flood of new entrants including unicorns such as Robinhood Markets Inc. and Airbnb Inc. The majority of those offerings were projected to occur in the first half of the year ahead of the U.S. presidential election, an event many industry participants say will create more volatility in stock prices.

Instead of a rush to get ahead of the election, there may instead be a slow drip of IPOs over the coming months. The recent surge in stock prices will probably entice some companies into the public markets, Ritter said. Healthcare, technology and finance companies would be better positioned to capitalize sooner than others like retailers and travel companies that need time to build their businesses back up after the pandemic.

But it may not be until September or October when IPO activity picks up considerably, according to Rick Kline, co-chair of Goodwin Procter LLP's capital markets practice. Some companies, such as those in harder-hit hospitality industries, may be better off waiting until 2021, he said.

"Until things stabilize a little, it's going to be hard" to conduct an IPO, said Kline, who worked on Slack Technologies Inc.'s direct listing and Health Catalyst Inc.'s IPO as well as other listings in 2019, in an interview. "I haven't talked to anyone who's targeting ahead of a September window at this point."

Companies that had been planning for a mid-2020 IPO, as well as a host of already publicly traded companies, have been forced to hunt for other sources of capital to get them through the next several months. Robinhood, for example, is reportedly looking to raise $250 million in a new late-stage funding round. Airbnb recently secured a $1 billion loan as well.

"This is a different kind of recession," Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Chairman and CEO David Solomon said April 15 during an earnings conference call with analysts. "We were operating in an economy that was really operating quite well. And we turned it off with a sudden demand shock. That's kind of unprecedented. It's uncertain exactly how it turns back on and what the path of that is."