Insurance stocks, broader markets soar even as election fallout lingers

Stocks shrugged off the uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election that dominated the headlines this week.

The S&P 500 jumped 7.32% to 3,509.44 for the week ending Nov. 6, while the SNL U.S. Insurance Index rocketed up 8.04% to 1,116.76.

As the week went on, former Vice President Joe Biden appeared increasingly likely to prevail. A Biden win could signal increased tax liabilities for insurance underwriters, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis. On the healthcare side, even if Biden were to introduce a public health insurance option, which seems fairly unlikely given that Republicans are now favored to maintain control of the Senate, health insurers may still see a benefit.

Potentially the most important outcome for insurers is the battle for control of Congress, Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge said.

Barnidge noted that roughly 20 Democrats in the House fall "somewhat right of center" as opposed to the rest of the party, which could limit the progressive movement of any legislation that comes out of the House.

"That, in itself, I think is probably a positive," Barnidge said, noting however that the outcome for the Senate could "change things tremendously." Republicans look to have secured 50 seats in the Senate and would need to win just one of two run-offs in the state of Georgia to maintain their hold on the chamber. While Democrats are projected to still have a majority of seats in the House come 2021, that majority will be slimmer than after the 2018 midterms as Republicans notched a number of pickups.

This week also marked a busy period for third-quarter earnings reporting.

In the life insurance space, Barnidge characterized results as "fairly strong." For example, CNO Financial Group Inc. reported "really good" numbers for its long-term care business, Barnidge said, adding that it had non-COVID-19 favorable mortality in the quarter, which made it look especially strong as other life insurers were reporting elevated mortality independent from COVID-19.

CNO's shares ended the week up 6.03%.

Meanwhile, Prudential Financial Inc. saw a modest increase year over year in its third-quarter adjusted operating income, which stood at $1.29 billion after tax, or $3.21 per share, versus $1.27 billion, or $3.09 per share, a year ago. Its stock dipped 0.73% on the week.

Lincoln National Corp. shares moved down 2.93% in the same week it announced third-quarter results that showed an increase in net income available to common shareholders year over year, as well as an adjusted loss from operations for the third quarter of $133 million, or 72 cents per share.

Genworth Financial Inc. shares grew 7.63% in the same week it released earnings that reflected higher adjusted operating income year over year and announced that China Oceanwide has made "significant progress" on obtaining funding for its long-delayed merger with the company. Genworth CEO Tom McInerney said he is hopeful that the funding will be completed in time to close the transaction by Nov. 30.

In the property and casualty space, Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. recorded a third-quarter net loss attributable to common shareholders of $31.6 million, or a loss of 91 cents per share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $25.1 million or a loss of 73 cents per share, in the prior-year period.

The company also announced that it is set to exit its grocery and retail business lines, and will sell its reinsurance business, Ariel Re, to two private equity firms. Argo's stock gained 2.94%.

United Fire Group Inc. and FedNat Holding Co. landed a spot among the losers in the same week both reported a third-quarter net loss. United Fire's stock dropped 1.17% while FedNat saw its shares go down 6.72%.

American International Group Inc. released results that reflected higher third-quarter adjusted income than in the same period last year, and a decline in net income. In a note, Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome characterized earnings for the insurer as "decent" in light of the number of storms that occurred throughout the quarter.

AIG disclosed that it will separate its life and retirement business through an IPO or the initial sale of a minority stake. The insurer's stock gained ground to end the week up 5.30%.