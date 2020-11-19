Gulf lags Asia in sukuk standardization as defaults set to spike

Click here for a story on GCC Islamic banks eyeing "opportunistic" sukuk issuance amid the coronavirus crisis.

The economic convulsions from the coronavirus pandemic are set to swell sukuk defaults and bring renewed legal scrutiny to their documentation, but greater standardization of Shariah-compliant debt in the Middle East may still be some way off.

While some markets including Saudi Arabia front-loaded sukuk issuance before the pandemic roiled global markets, other major issuing countries such as Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates saw issuance drop year over year in March, data from S&P Global Ratings shows.

Overall, sukuk issuance tumbled in the first quarter of 2020 and will remain subdued for the rest of year due to the impact of COVID-19, low oil prices and waning investor enthusiasm, the rating agency forecast in an April report that predicts sukuk issuance will total around $100 billion in 2020, down 40% year over year.

Standardization

The twin centers of Islamic finance — the Gulf and Southeast Asia — contrast economically, with the Gulf also dealing with plunging state revenues due to the low oil price. That led Gulf governments to issue several billions of dollars in conventional bonds in April alone in order to fund their impending deficits. None issued sukuk, which are more complex and therefore take longer to issue as well as being more expensive in terms of administration costs.

"Have we reached the point where the sukuk could be issued at the same ease as the conventional bond? The answer is no," said Mohamed Damak, senior director and global head of Islamic finance at S&P Global Ratings.

"Ideally, the industry would benefit if we get out from this crisis with some standard legal documents that can be used for sukuk issuance."

Malaysia is a top Asian sukuk market, although Indonesia issues bigger sovereign sukuk due to its vastly larger economy and population. Malaysia's sukuk issuance was down 42% in the first quarter of 2020 versus a year earlier; Indonesia's shrunk 84% over the same period, according to Damak.

But Malaysia's expanding deficit will spur the country to issue more sovereign sukuk, according to Christian de Guzman, a senior vice president at rating agency Moody's. Malaysian sukuk tend to attract local investors and so are less prone to capital flight than conventional bonds, which attract more international investors, said de Guzman.

"Standardization has been a key element in the evolving of Malaysia's local sukuk markets," said Bashar Al Natoor, global head of Islamic finance at Fitch Ratings, noting that sukuk represent 60% of the country's local debt markets. "They've been able to have the right framework, centralized Shariah requirement and standardization."

Domestic sukuk in Malaysia use such common structures they are almost as quick to issue as bonds, he said.

That is not the case in the Gulf, despite considerable progress.

"What's needed now is for regulators and scholars to issue template documentation. Given that sukuk are replicating conventional bonds, there's no reason why you can't have template standard documentation within a country," said Khalid Howladar, senior managing director and head of credit and sukuk advisory at banking group RJ Fleming & Co. in Dubai.

"Then, we can make it pan-regional and then global. It's investors that have to demand standardization and given the lack of volume and investor demand it’s just not there yet as a powerful driver."

Defaults set to spike

S&P Global Ratings warns that sukuk defaults are likely to spike, especially among weaker issues, which could test the strength of sukuk legal documentation.

"Investors generally do not have access to the sukuk's underlying assets in the event of a default, except when those assets were sold to the special purpose vehicle issuing the sukuk, which is an exception rather than the norm," it wrote.

Report author Damak said: "There's a common mistake in the market: people tend to look at sukuk as collateralized type of financing."

The perils of investors making such misassumptions became apparent when UAE-based Dana Gas stunned Islamic investors in June 2017 by announcing its sukuk — which had already been restructured in 2012 — were no longer Shariah-compliant under domestic law due to changes in Shariah interpretations and so would not fulfill upcoming payments.

Sukuk holders rejected Dana's offer to swap the sukuk for a new instrument that paid substantially less to holders. The agreement underlying the sukuk was governed by UAE law, but the purchase undertaking was regulated by English law, according to a 2018 academic paper. English courts found in favor of sukuk holders, while UAE courts backed Dana's stance. In June 2018, Dana agreed a $700 million sukuk restructuring.

"Could it happen again? Possibly," said Howladar. "Is it a big disincentive to invest in sukuk or issue sukuk? I doubt it — as we've seen, the market forgets. If you can have Argentina and Greece return to the market and borrow at super-low rates, a default because of the Islamic structure will pass into history. As long as you're able to offer favorable terms going forward, the market will always be open."

Mohieddine Kronfol, chief investment officer for global sukuk and MENA fixed income at investment firm Franklin Templeton, said the Dana Gas farrago had not deterred investors.

"The market continues to grow and develop. It's unrealistic to expect the sukuk market to mature into a multitrillion dollar industry without credit events and defaults," Kronfol said.

Sukuk defaults will increase due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it is likely to be smaller issuers that fail to repay their dues, not the sovereign and government-related entities that dominate sukuk issuance in value terms, Damak said.