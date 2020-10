The global dairy industry is struggling with lower demand and a steep decline in prices as the spreading COVID-19 outbreak wreaks havoc on its supply chains.

The closure of thousands of restaurants, offices, hotels, schools and coffee shops has dramatically reduced demand for milk, butter, cheese and ice cream in the U.S., Europe and parts of Asia. Countrywide shutdowns have led to the large scale absence of workers in dairy factories and milk processing plants. Meanwhile, a large quantity of domestic orders have been canceled, exports have been hit and milk prices have slumped.

The impact is vast: The global milk products industry generates $716 billion of revenue each year, of which $85 billion is in the U.S., according to Statista. India is the world's largest milk producer, with 22% of global production, followed by the U.S., China, Pakistan and Brazil, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.

"Right now what you're seeing is massive dairy chain disruption," said Alan Bjerga, spokesman for the National Milk Producers Federation, or NMPF, which represents U.S. dairy producers and co-operatives. On April 7, the group estimated that the U.S. milk supply exceeded demand by at least 10% and warned that the gap could widen as supply increases to its seasonal peak and as "shelter in place" conditions endure.