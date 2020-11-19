Fight for data-center market fuels big semiconductor deals – analysts

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.'s recently announced acquisition of Xilinx Inc. would be not only the largest deal ever undertaken by AMD, but the second-largest of the semiconductor industry since 2000, trailing another deal announced in September.

Eight of the 15 largest semiconductor deals since 2000 have been announced in the past two years alone, which analysts attribute to rising competition between Intel Corp., AMD and NVIDIA Corp. in the data-center market.

Edging just ahead of the Xilinx deal by gross transaction value, Nvidia's pending buy of ARM Ltd., announced Sept. 14, would be the largest of the past two decades, valued at $38.59 billion.

AMD's Oct. 27 announcement that it would acquire Xilinx is part of a follow-on effort by AMD to remain competitive as rival Nvidia tries to redefine the standard for data-center computing around its implementation of artificial intelligence technology. Matt Bryson, senior vice president at Wedbush Securities, said Xilinx also gives AMD a more direct ability to compete with Intel in the data center, where the programmable chips produced by Xilinx compete directly with those of Altera Corp., which Intel purchased for $18.22 billion in 2015.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's pending ARM purchase is part of an effort to match Intel's data-center management capabilities and the support for artificial intelligence applications Intel got with its 2016 acquisition of Nervana Systems and the 2019 acquisition of Habana Labs Ltd., according to Stacy Rasgon, managing director and senior analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC.

Nvidia's 2019 acquisition of Mellanox was also part of that effort, Rasgon noted.

Fueling the big buys has been the rapid expansion of both AMD and Nvidia's share price following admissions by Intel regarding setbacks in its chip manufacturing and delays in the release of key products. Without Intel's stumbles, the industry's two largest deals might have been out of reach for both buyers, Rasgon said.

AMD shares have risen 126.8% during the past 12 months, while Nvidia's have risen 144.3%, allowing Nvidia to surpass Intel this year as the largest chipmaker by market capitalization.

It's not clear that either AMD or Nvidia has exactly the product set it will need to stay ahead of Intel, which raises the chance that either or both will continue using acquisitions to fill gaps in their product strategies, said Wedbush's Bryson.

However, any consolidation in the market is likely to involve smaller players, at least for a while. Large deals have been common since Avago's acquisition of Broadcom Inc. in 2015, Bryson said. There are still plenty of midsized companies that could be snapped up, however, and the potential for consolidation among midsized and smaller companies remains, especially in volatile areas such as memory or storage hardware manufacturing, Bryson said.

One example of such consolidation would be the $22.84 billion all-stock combination of Analog Devices Inc. and Maxim Integrated Products Inc., announced in July. The deal brings together two makers of analog semiconductor products.

Intel's decision to sell its low-end NAND flash-memory manufacturing unit to Korean memory-chip maker SK hynix Inc., another large deal announced this year, is likely driven by the relatively high costs and low profits Intel had experienced with the unit, said Bernstein's Rasgon.

The rising cost of manufacturing advanced chips is a big part of the challenge facing Intel, which is one of the few companies left that both designs and manufactures its own products, noted John Abbott, a co-founder and analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence's 451 Research group. AMD, Nvidia and other leading chipmakers are "fabless" companies that design chips and outsource manufacturing to contract foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

"The AMD-Xilinx deal is a validation of the fabless semiconductor model," Abbott said.