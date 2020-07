A Dead Sea Works tractor operates on a pile of potash extracted from the Dead Sea in Israel in May 2011.

Source: AP Photo

The fertilizer industry has weathered the coronavirus pandemic without the kind of demand destruction seen in other sectors of the global economy, but the sector faces substantial challenges with expectations that a weak pricing environment will carry into the next growing season.

The pandemic's impact on fertilizer demand will likely be much lower than for other chemicals due to agriculture's necessary role in maintaining global food supply during an emergency, S&P Global Ratings analysts Sergei Gorin and Paulina Grabowiec wrote in a July 8 note.

However, the analysts anticipate weak pricing through 2020 and a more challenging operating environment for the sector, with potash producers especially held back by the delayed completion of a benchmark potash supply contract, lower oil prices trickling down to ethanol, and persistent oversupply in the market.

"You would think that the industry is going to be very stable," Grabowiec said in a July 15 interview. "But fertilizer is quite cyclical."

Potash producers were optimistic about prices after JSC Belarusian Potash Co. inked a new supply contract with Chinese buyers in April, though some saw the benchmark price as too low and potentially undercutting the sector. Grabowiec and Gorin believe the US$220/t contract was indeed below what could support a favorable environment for potash producers.

"Negotiations around the supply contract were delayed, [and] that created a lot of uncertainty around pricing and uptake," Grabowiec said, noting the contract was expected to be completed in September but was stalled due to a glut of supply in China. "We are not thinking that prices are going to be materially stronger this year and recover modestly in 2021." Grabowiec said that, at a minimum, the contract set a floor for prices that will avoid a further decline in the longer term.

Meanwhile, phosphate prices have recovered more slowly than expected largely due to "negative sentiment driven by COVID," Scotiabank analyst Ben Isaacson wrote in a July 6 note.

As the industry shifts its focus to the next growing season, the incoming second-quarter earnings reporting will "not be a good indicator of how the rest of 2020 will pan out," Isaacson said. It is unclear what factors, if any, will drive prices for potash, phosphate or nitrogen fertilizer "sustainably higher," according to the analyst.

Observers should watch fertilizer companies' caution around discretionary spending when they make their second-quarter disclosures given the significant negative pressures they face, Grabowiec said.

"With both commodities, the pricing is not very supportive, so embarking on high capex or generous dividends would be detrimental to the credit scoring but it depends very much on the individual credit," she said.