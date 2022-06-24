European corporate distress at its highest since 2020 – Weil

Corporate distress across core European markets has risen to its highest level since August 2020, according to the latest data from the Weil European Distress Index (WEDI), an index of more than 3,750 listed European companies which measures distress by aggregating company data and financial market indicators across key European countries.

The index — which is run by global law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges — rose to 4.7 in May, from -6 in May 2021, driven by what the firm said was “ongoing pressure around risk metrics” as well as “weaker investment and a sharp deterioration of market fundamentals.”

This reading comes as many economies are faced with inflation at 30-year highs, while companies are at the same time facing much tighter funding conditions as central banks look to raise interest rates to combat soaring costs.

“We can see that secondary bond markets have been pricing in higher risk for junk-rated borrowers,” said Andrew J. Wilkinson, London-based partner and co-head of Weil’s London Restructuring practice, citing both a declining high-yield bond market and a weaker leveraged loan market. “In short, corporates are entering a period where they need to pay more for their debt, just as their underlying businesses are coming under pressure.”

Pressure is most acute in the retail and consumer goods sector, with an index value of 3, driven by weaker investment and liquidity problems. Travel, leisure and hospitality is the second-most distressed sector on Weil's measure with an index value of 2.1 thanks mainly to weaker profitability, although the sector has seen a recovery year-on-year as it emerges from the impact of pandemic.

Industrials, real estate and healthcare make up the third, fourth and fifth spots in the distressed rankings respectively, followed by infrastructure in sixth place. Financial services is deemed the least at-risk sector thanks to improved valuation metrics, profitability and stronger market fundamentals, followed by oil & gas, TMT and commodities and natural resources.

By geography, distress among German corporates was the highest, followed by the U.K. This is down to the dominance of the auto sector in the German market which continues to be hit by supply chain shortages, while its heavy dependency on Russian energy has exacerbated problems caused by higher energy costs. S&P Global Ratings similarly predicts that the DACH region will lead the European default tally due to a high number of manufacturing issuers and outsized reliance on Russian energy imports.

Weil said it expects inflation to take a long time to unwind, and recommends that companies under increasing pressure need to act early to avoid a worst-case scenario, “Better a debt restructuring than a full-blown insolvency,” Wilkinson said. “All the indicators, however, point to a rise in corporate defaults.”