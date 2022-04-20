European CLO market breaks out full toolkit to print Q1 deals

European CLOs managed to record strong new-issue volume in a first quarter characterised by two distinct periods, as market participants opened the year with one eye on inflation, and then navigated through intraday volatility from late February.

At €9.36 billion spanning 22 deals, volume in the quarter to March 29 eclipsed the €7 billion of new issuance chalked up during the same period in 2021 (from 18 deals), to rank as the highest first-quarter volume and third-highest quarterly volume overall in the CLO 2.0 era, according to LCD data.

Unlike the primary high-yield and leveraged loan markets, the CLO machine has continued to print throughout the current geopolitical crisis, with market participants keen to highlight only a very small-scale selling of CLO notes in the weeks following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, and little-to-no direct risk relating to those countries.

Nevertheless, amid wider volatility and mounting headwinds from all directions, the CLO market has been swift to find paths to print deals, with activity in March characterised by higher liability costs, shorter structures and the return of market innovations that emerged last year — particularly at the triple-A level.

Record volume

In a slow start to the year, no new-issue deals priced in January for the first time since 2013, with the raft of deals that were pushed to the first few days of February subsequently inflating that month’s volume to €5.1 billion from 12 deals, while €4.3 billion priced from 10 deals in March despite the heightened wider market volatility.

Prior to liability spreads widening from late February onwards, 14 deals addressing outstanding vintages (nine resets and five refinancings) cleared the market in January and February. However, rising liability costs towards the end of the quarter broadly eliminated the viability of such deals — aside from the €403.15 million reset of Trinitas Euro CLO II (formerly MacKay Shields CLO-2), a previously unaddressed 2020 vehicle that had carried a triple-A coupon of 155 bps and weighted average cost of capital of 232.4 bps, according to LCD data.

Game of two halves

Prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, triple-A pricing for managed CLOs (i.e. excluding static vehicles) remained broadly in the low-to-mid 90 bps region. Since then, triple-A pricing has moved out to as much as 125 bps. This level is 33 bps wider than the 92 bps tight print achieved on eight deals in February, and is the widest triple-A coupon since September 2020.

Indeed, during March, pricing throughout the capital stack widened to levels last observed in 2020. Floating-rate double-A and single-A rated paper widened to as much as 270 bps and 350 bps, respectively — marking the highest double-A and single-A coupons seen since May 2020 — while the 485 bps triple-B coupon on Dryden 91 Euro CLO 2021 for PGIM is the widest since June 2020.

On a discount margin basis, double-B notes moved to the mid-to-high 700s bps, while single-B notes widened to a low-to-mid 1,000 bps context.

Excluding static vehicles and those without single-B tranches, the weighted average cost of capital prior to Feb. 24 averaged 185.6 bps, according to LCD, while transactions that have priced since ranged between 203 and 239 bps.

Secondary opportunities

On the asset side, while the primary loan market broadly remained shut during March — aside from a handful of privately-placed add-ons — movements in secondary loans provided opportunities for CLO managers to source assets at attractive prices and improve equity arbitrage.

As such, some managers with a high ramp prior to the widening in secondary opted to increase their target par, to take advantage of market conditions and offset any hit to their portfolios.

The weighted average bid price of the European Leveraged Loan Index (ELLI) fell to as low as 96.12 on March 15, and has since risen to 97.19 bps (as of March 29). For single-B ratings, those figures are 96.46 and 97.63, respectively.

However, sources have commented on the practicalities of buying certain names in secondary at the desired size. “Dealers don’t necessarily have what you want,” commented one CLO manager. “It’s hard to get more than two million of exposure as no one will short-offer you anything,” agreed another.

Short call

Another feature of the first-quarter European CLO market was a shift to shorter-duration structures, providing managers with a path to price amid higher liability costs, with the option to reprice in a year.

As of writing, five deals have now priced with a one-year non-call period since the €400.5 million Henley CLO VII for Napier Park on March 11, which included a one-year non-call and three-year reinvestment period.

Alongside shorter structures, innovations that emerged in 2021 have also featured on deals in the past few weeks, including triple-A exposure structured in loan format, a feature that first emerged in Europe in February 2021.

Loan tranches, traditionally taken down by the likes of State Street and BofA — which are understood to receive more favourable capital treatment for holding CLO exposure in loan format — featured on the most tightly priced deals of 2021. This issuance included Sound Point Euro CLO V, which at 77 bps was the tightest triple-A print of 2021 for a reinvestment CLO.

Indeed, the €452.2 million AlbaCore Euro CLO IV, which included a €60 million triple-A rated loan tranche, featured the tightest triple-A coupon of the three deals to price last week, at 112 bps. In the week prior, the €398.2 million Hayfin Emerald CLO IX had included a €75 million loan tranche priced at 107 bps. Prior to these two deals, the last loan tranche to feature on a European CLO was in July 2021, which rounded off €2.85 billion of triple-A loan tranches that priced across that year.

Also at the triple-A anchor level, Standard Chartered has acted as co-placement agent on three CLOs since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which some market participants say is a sign that the triple-A investor base has thinned. The bank last emerged as co-placement agent on deals prior to the summer break in 2021 amid a thinning investor base, which allowed it to take larger positions.

Debut deal

One debut European CLO manager has cleared the line so far this year — namely Acer Tree Investment Management, which priced its €410.5 million Logiclane I CLO on Feb. 11, at 97 bps at the top of the stack and with a weighted average cost of capital of 192.32 bps, according to LCD. While a debut issuer, the market's newest manager counts Jonathan Bowers, Philip Grose, Sven Olson, Sasha Vlahcevic and Askin Aziz among its personnel.

Direct lender Pemberton is seeking to follow suit after appointing Rob Reynolds — formerly of Spire Partners — to head up and build out its CLO capabilities, while the recent reset of Trinitas Euro CLO II was the first European issuance from WhiteStar’s Trinitas Capital Management, after it acquired MacKay Shields’ European CLO team and CLOs last year. Meanwhile, the CLO offerings of Ostrum AM are to be managed going forward by MV Credit France, a new Paris office that's being established by fellow Natixis IM affiliate MV Credit.

Back to the future

As of writing, the view on where triple-A spreads will shake out in the coming weeks is unclear, with no consensus yet emerging. While some argue that the market is close to its wides, CLO investors that have spoken to LCD expect triple-A pricing to continue to rise in line with structured finance yields, and because the risk proposition in general has shifted.

Amid widening liabilities and an uncertain environment for loans, some bank desks have already amended their forecasts, not only for resets and refinancings — which are no longer in the money after a rise in the cost of liabilities — but also for new issues.

J.P. Morgan, for example, in March revised down its European CLO new-issue volume projection to €25 billion from €35 billion, while BofA Securities is holding its forecast for now. “Whilst we have revised down our refi/reset forecast from €35bn to €19bn, we believe our new issue CLO forecast of €37bn is still feasible (though certainly not guaranteed) this year despite the challenging market conditions,” analysts at BofA wrote in a research note published March 21.

Ultimately, the key question for participants is how long the current geopolitical crisis will take to play out, which is anybody’s guess. “This could drag on for years,” said one CLO note investor of the situation. “The question is then, at what point do you want to dip into the market?”