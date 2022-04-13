European Central Bank urges banks to eye increasing 'risk' in leveraged lending

The European Central Bank has this week criticised weak loan documentation and opaque lending practices, urging European lenders to scale back risky leveraged lending.

In an opinion piece published on March 30 and co-authored by the Bank of England’s Sam Woods, ECB Supervisory Board Chair Andrea Enria said lessons from the global financial crisis have been forgotten and urged “vigilance and caution” in the face of geopolitical risks, inflationary pressures and slower economic growth.

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, recent times have seen renewed complacency within some financial markets, where risk-taking is high by historical standards,” the report said.

This week the ECB is meeting the heads of major banks active in leveraged lending and will urge leaders to “define robust risk appetite frameworks” and take measures to cut back what it described as “highly leveraged transactions.”

The report refers to record volumes across equity and debt markets in 2021, which it says brought the global leveraged loan volumes to more than $4 trillion for the first time. “In parallel, underwriting standards and lender protection safeguards have continued to deteriorate,” the report said. “Banks have increased their risk-taking in the sector… even as their overall risk appetite and risk-management frameworks lagged behind.”

The authors also criticised the “opaque” nature of the leverage finance market and singled out potentially leveraged metrics and EBITDA add-backs. “Market data may underestimate leverage levels as they rely on borrower earnings inflated by what are known as “add-backs” for future cost-cutting and synergies that may not be achieved,” the report said.