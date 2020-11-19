European box office revenues down 69% YOY through August

S&P Global Market Intelligence is resuming the publication of its global monthly series on film revenue in different regions. Publication for each featured region is dependent upon sufficient box office data as theaters reopen on different timelines in various parts of the globe following pandemic-related shutdowns in early 2020.

Europe's film box office is experiencing a slow recovery from coronavirus lockdowns, data from OPUSData and collated by S&P Global Market Intelligence shows.

Box office revenue in the region totaled $1.43 billion in the first eight months of 2020, down 69.0% year over year, according to the data.

The Netherlands recorded the smallest year-over-year decline at 45.4%, owing largely to the re-release of the Harry Potter films in mid-July. The eight-part series is owned and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures Inc.

Spain also saw a July release top its 2020 box office. "Father There is Only One 2," distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing Inc., made $11.8 million.

The total number of releases, meanwhile, continued to increase. Russia, for instance, saw 47 new titles in August — nearing pre-coronavirus levels. Turkey also saw a rapid increase in releases, though other countries saw declines.

Overall, the number of releases fell 44.4% year over year in August.