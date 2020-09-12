EU equivalence deal not expected before year-end – market insiders

The European Securities and Markets Authority ruling that banks within the EU will have to use platforms within the bloc to trade derivatives augurs badly for a deal on financial equivalence with the U.K. post-Brexit, according to financial market sources.

The ruling means branches of EU banks in London will continue to be subject to EU rules on derivatives trading, rather than British regulations, once the transition period for the U.K. to fully quit the EU's oversight takes place at the end of 2020.

It affects certain fixed-to-floating interest rate swaps denominated in euros, U.S. dollars and pound sterling, as well as two credit default swap indexes, and amounts to a market worth about €50 trillion out of the €681 trillion European derivatives market, most of which is based in London.

Rather than increase costs by working within both EU and U.K. regulations post-transition, EU banks could route trades through New York, which is already recognized by the EU as having a financial regime for derivatives equivalent to the bloc's own.

Deal difficult

ESMA's ruling is regarded as an indication that a decision on broader agreement between the EU and the U.K. may be difficult to achieve, at least in the short term. The U.K. will no longer have "passporting" rights to sell financial services across the bloc at 2020-end and an alternative arrangement, based on equivalence, and an additional financial agreement with the EU, has yet to be negotiated.

"ESMA's decision is significant in terms of direction of travel," said an expert in regulatory law who represents companies involved in cross-border derivative trading.

"EU institutions have indicated on occasion that they are willing to inflict economic damage to the interests of EU entities if they feel it is necessary for EU 'financial stability.' This ultimately boils down to a political as opposed to an economic or legal judgment call." The source did not wish to be named while talks between the EU and U.K. over Brexit continued.

ESMA said it acted "in the absence of an equivalence decision" from the European Commission, which has been assessing the U.K.'s financial regulatory system to decide whether it is equivalent to its own since the summer.

Daniel Ferrie, EU spokesman for the Brexit talks and the financial services industry, said the equivalence assessment was continuing.

"These assessments are risk-based and proportional and evaluate whether the U.K.'s current and future frameworks reach the same outcomes as the EU's relevant frameworks. The commission's equivalence processes are autonomous. We will consider equivalence decisions where they are in the EU's interests," he said via email.

Market access

The U.K. in November unilaterally granted EU financial companies selective market access rights. The U.K. has also said that banks and asset managers in Britain can continue to use the EU to trade shares from January. In contrast, the EU has said from January that investors from the bloc can only trade EU company shares in London if the shares have a sterling listing.

Any decision from the EU on equivalence would be separate to the trade agreement between the U.K. and the EU on post-Brexit arrangements currently being discussed, which are not thought likely to cover financial services to any significant extent, if at all. However, reports suggest that this deal could be struck within days, if last-minute talks conclude successfully.

"We're pretty pessimistic about the EU granting equivalence even if there is a deal on financial services before the end of the year between the U.K. and EU because they [the EU] seem pretty determined to on-shore everything as much as they can," said a financial services source with knowledge of the Brexit discussions.

The EU has extended access for its banks and investment firms to U.K. clearing houses, for instance, but this is only for 18 months until June 2022. Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice president of the European Commission, has said that during that period the EU can build up its own clearing capacity.

A senior executive at a leading company operating in the derivatives market said the decision on derivatives was part of the EU's attempt to pull business away from London, and the longer there was no agreement on equivalence, the more pressure the EU could exert.

"We do not expect any deal on equivalence by year-end, so we do not expect to be operating on the basis of any kind of formal equivalence deal from January," she said. "I don't think anyone does.

"The market will figure out workarounds to cope, which is do-able but not ideal. But we do think, when all the heat has died down, there is likely to be some kind of equivalence arrangement later in the year."

She noted that in 2019 the EU removed equivalence from stock exchanges in Switzerland but Swiss exchanges and companies had coped well with the circumstances.

Fragmented market

Indeed, UBS Group AG Chairman Axel Weber said at the FT Live banking conference on Dec. 2 that Brexit would not threaten London's position as Europe's dominant financial center. He said London benefited from the EU's division and would continue to do so.

"Europe is a fragmented market of 27 regulators, 27 financial markets, with a 28th regulator on top," he said. "You would not invent a system like that if you were to design a functioning system."

UK Finance, which represents British banks, said both sides should work to strengthen arrangements for future cross-border trade in financial services building on long-standing regulatory and supervisory relationships.

"It is now looking unlikely that key equivalence decisions will be reached by the end of the year and the banking and finance industry continues to plan on that basis. Firms are therefore focused on getting 'match fit' for Britain's updated regulatory regime to minimize any disruption next January," said a spokesman via email.