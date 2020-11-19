ESG mandates, crisis resilience driving money into offshore wind – investors

An offshore wind park in Belgium. Developers say the pandemic has not dented their developments.

Source: Parkwind NV

The strong performance of renewable energy companies during the coronavirus pandemic and the rapid spread of environmental, social and governance mandates are further boosting a flood of money into sectors like offshore wind, according to two of the largest asset managers in the industry.

Subsidized offshore wind parks, already increasingly popular with financial investors before the crisis, have become even more attractive after pure-play developers proved they were largely immune to the effects of a pandemic-induced power demand drop and other challenges earlier this year, said Stephane Tetot, a director in the renewable power team at BlackRock Real Assets, the real estate and infrastructure arm of BlackRock Inc.

"The digital sector and renewables are, in a way, the winners of the outbreak," Tetot said during a panel discussion at the Offshore and Floating Wind Europe virtual conference on Oct. 1. Share prices in renewable energy companies were testament to their resilience, while lenders are hard-pressed to find sectors that are similarly immune to the crisis, the director added.

"You've got a flow of capital coming into the sector," Tetot said.

In addition, both Tetot and Alexandre Franceschini, a vice president at Green Investment Group Ltd., part of Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd., pointed to ESG as a major driver of new investment.

"When we did our first fundraising, we had 50 interested investors and only one had an ESG mandate. Now, in our latest mandate, we had the same number of investors and everyone had one," Tetot said.

BlackRock announced in December 2019 that its third global renewables fund had raised $1 billion from more than 35 institutional investors. The fund's focus is on power generation, energy storage and distribution.

Looking for the exit

Green Investment Group's Franceschini said he expects more opportunities for late-stage investors in offshore wind projects, in particular, to come up in the coming months.

Pension funds, asset managers and others have become increasingly comfortable with these large-scale assets and Franceschini said a range of developers who still secured attractive subsidies for their projects in the past few years will be looking for at least partial divestments soon.

"Developers are more and more expecting an exit or sell-down," he said at the conference. "I think this has now become the norm and everyone is kind of recycling capital and building their projects with this in mind."

Franceschini also noted that this dynamic was allowing developers to "sharpen their pencils" and bid more competitively in auctions for leases or subsidies. That could potentially make projects less profitable which in turn could decrease the attractiveness of the assets for financial investors in the longer run.

Danielle Lane, a director and the head of market development at Swedish utility Vattenfall AB, said it was good to see new strategic entrants in the sector. But she also cautioned that developers and institutional investors would have to figure out how they can continue to work together to bring projects to market despite lower or disappearing subsidies.

"It won't all be done on the balance sheet of companies like ourselves," Lane said.

Offshore wind on track

Meanwhile, major developers at the conference said the coronavirus pandemic had done little to derail their megaprojects under construction and also failed to put a dent into development activity.

"We're in intense negotiations on many things [despite] very few face-to-face meetings," said Nigel Slater, managing director for development in Europe at Northland Power Inc., a Canadian developer with offshore wind parks in Germany and the Netherlands. "Broadly speaking, everything has been on track."

Although governments largely kept their renewable energy regimes on track as well, the pandemic did push back auctions for new capacity in several countries. Tom Harries, head of offshore wind research at BloombergNEF, said changing auction schedules could shift some of the capacity expected for this decade past 2030.

Under Harries' worst-case scenario, an "enduring pandemic" could potentially push back about 7 GW of installations, resulting in a cumulative installed base of 186 GW around the world — as opposed to 193 GW in a "single-wave pandemic" scenario.

But developers said they are pushing ahead with projects both in mature European markets and new growth areas. Richard Sandford, director of offshore wind development for Europe at RWE Renewables GmbH, a subsidiary of German utility RWE AG, noted tenders are forthcoming in the U.K., Denmark, France, Germany and the U.S., as well as Japan and Taiwan.

"What's really exciting in 2021 is the number of new lease opportunities," Sandford said. "There's lots to look forward to for the industry."

BloombergNEF's Harries said global installations will shift towards Asia until around 2025, as Chinese capacity ramps up, but then swing back to Europe. By 2030, new markets like France, Poland and Ireland on the continent will become much bigger, with by far the largest growth expected in the U.S.