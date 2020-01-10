Epic gambles on its mobile gaming revenue in legal battle with Apple – analysts

As Epic Games Inc.'s legal battle with Apple Inc. intensifies, industry observers said the gaming company risks permanently losing market share to rivals if the case drags on.

Epic's case against Apple could hinge on how the company is able to define the mobile app market, according to one legal expert. The lawsuit comes amid a congressional inquiry regarding antitrust concerns and big tech that is expected to result in a report with recommendations for U.S. legislators in the coming weeks.

The first court ruling in the Epic/Apple case concluded in a split decision. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers granted Epic's request for a temporary restraining order to prevent Apple from limiting the game developer's access to its Unreal Engine development tools on Apple platforms. However, the judge also ruled that Apple does not have to immediately reinstate Epic's Fortnite game on the App Store.

Epic Games' Fortnite was removed from Apple and Google's mobile app stores Aug. 13.

Source: Epic Games

Christopher Sagers, a law professor at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law and author of a book about Apple, said some of Epic's allegations about Apple hindering competition to its App Store seem "plausible," but much depends on how the court views the market for mobile applications. If the two major mobile operating systems, Apple's iOS and Google LLC's Android, are considered separate markets, then Epic's lawsuit becomes much stronger.

"Then it would be the rare case where the defendant actually has 100% of the market," Sagers said. He thinks such an outcome unlikely, however.

Also key is "convincing a court that Apple and Google really have done specific things that have kept competitors out [of mobile app stores] for reasons other than just the defendant's products being superior," according to Sagers.

Both companies are among the subjects of a U.S. House antitrust subcommittee that is investigating possible antitrust violations in big tech. The committee has said the point of its investigation is to document competition problems online and to assess whether the current antitrust laws and enforcement levels are adequate.

The committee's report could also be used as evidence against the companies in court, according to Avery Gardiner, who previously served in the Antitrust Division at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., who is chairman of the investigating House subcommittee, has said Apple's 30% fee, which it charges to developers who take payments on its App Store platform, is "highway robbery, basically" and that the fees are "crushing small developers." Cicilline told the "Vergecast" podcast in June that the issue was one that the committee's investigation was "very focused on."

Apple CEO Tim Cook defended the company's practices in congressional testimony in July.

"To give you some historical context on this, when we entered the App Store market the cost of distributing software was 50 to 70%," Cook told legislators. "We took the rate in half, to 30%, and we've held it in that same level over time."

Although a full hearing for the Epic/Apple case is scheduled for Sep. 28, analysts cautioned that the lawsuit will likely continue for much longer, and a prolonged court battle is likely to weigh on Epic's mobile presence unless the two sides come to an agreement to reinstate Fortnite on the App Store in the meantime.

According to app analytics and market data firm App Annie, Fortnite was the No. 6-ranked game by monthly active users on Apple's App Store in July. Before it was removed from the App Store and Google's Play Store on Aug. 13, the game averaged 133,000 downloads per day in the U.S. alone.

"Considering 'Fortnite' is a very popular game already, we were not expecting a sudden surge in downloads anytime in the near future, so it is very unlikely that a temporary setback would have meaningful impact on Epic," said Amir Ghodrati, director of market insights at App Annie. "However, there could be issues in the long term, with the main one being that the game would not be able to receive any content updates that keep it fresh and engaging for players."

Ghodrati pointed to several other popular shooter games on mobile platforms, including PUBG, FreeFire and Activision Blizzard Inc.'s Call of Duty: Mobile. If the mobile versions of Fortnite miss too many updates, players would likely start exploring other options, weakening Epic's mobile retention rates in the process, he said.

A more immediate threat to Epic than a dwindling player base is the loss of revenue from micro-transactions within Fortnite. According to Sensor Tower, Fortnite has generated more than $1 billion in transactions on the App Store version of the game. The Google Play version of the title, which launched in mid-April this year, has so far generated an estimated $937,000.

Tom Wijman, lead games market analyst at games and esports analytics firm Newzoo, said Epic stands to lose a significant part of its overall revenue from not being able to publish on the primary app stores. However, an even bigger concern is the potential loss of revenues from the company's Unreal Engine developer tools.

"While gaming is just a part of the revenue pie for Apple and Google, it is the core of business for a company like Epic Games, but also all the developers that depend on Epic's developer tools to publish on the app stores. Therefore, distribution of power in the ongoing situation between Apple and Epic is lopsided," Wijman said.

While Apple does not provide specific sales figures for the App Store, net sales in the company's overall services business came to $13.16 billion for the June quarter, up from $11.46 billion a year ago. Services accounted for 22.04% of Apple's total net sales in the June quarter, down slightly from 22.9% in the March period.

Neil Barbour, an associate research analyst at Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted that even though a judge ruled to prevent Apple from blocking Epic's access to developer tools, Unreal Engine's long-term compatibility with Apple's products is now in question.

"Epic's ability to make hit software has come and gone over the years, but Unreal Engine has maintained a consistent presence," Barbour said. "If developers feel they'll be locked out, or even restricted, in the Apple ecosystem, Epic's omnipresence could be at risk."