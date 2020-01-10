Duke Energy to invest in gas distribution, renewables after canceling pipeline

After ending development of the $8 billion Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline project, Duke Energy Corp. will funnel capital toward its gas distribution business, renewables and grid improvements, the company's CFO said.

"We certainly think it makes sense to have natural gas as part of the picture. Renewables will have a big part as well. Technologies, such as battery storage and energy efficiency programs, will have a big play as well," Duke Energy Executive Vice President and CFO Steven Young told S&P Global Market Intelligence prior to the company's second-quarter 2020 earnings call.

"The diversity of resources is always helpful when you're thinking about having a robust energy infrastructure and of course, we want to stick to our guidelines and goals we've set forth to reduce our carbon output by 50% by 2030, to be carbon-free by 2050," Young said. "And gas can have a role in that as we transition out of the higher carbon-producing assets, such as coal."

Duke Energy and Dominion Energy Inc. on July 5 announced the cancellation of the 604-mile Atlantic Coast Pipeline LLC, or ACP, project based on ongoing delays from legal and regulatory challenges, as well as increasing cost uncertainty.

Duke Energy said it expects an approximately $2 billion to $2.5 billion pretax hit to its 2020 earnings as a result of the cancellation but is sticking with its $56 billion capital plan for 2020 to 2024.

"Over a five-year period, we've got a $56 billion capital plan and the remainder of ACP, our share of it, was about $2 billion," Young said. "So, not huge in the overall picture of our capital."

Duke Energy will spend about $750 million of "replacement capital" at its natural gas distribution business.

"We're going to need to get gas distribution infrastructure in North Carolina in the absence of ACP," Young said. "We've got about $500 million of additional regulated renewables capital, particularly down in Florida with programs we're instituting down there. "Additionally, there is $800 million of grid spend that we can ramp up across our entire footprint as we continue to see the value of modernizing the grid and just dealing with the growth in our customer base."

Managing the balance sheet

The CFO said the company still feels prepared to manage the financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It remains to be seen how the economy is going to bounce back from this thing, whether the second wave has more or less of an impact," Young said. "So, there is still more to learn. But what I would say is that we have developed an ability ... to manage our costs to respond to different circumstances that could hit us, whether it's mild weather or a storm or now even something as broad as a pandemic.

"We identified $350 [million] to $450 million of mitigation, mostly cost reductions, in our Q1 call. We still continue to feel very confident about that ability and in fact, we have confidence we could reach the high end of the range of that number if we needed to," he added.

Duke Energy did a $2.5 billion equity forward offering in late 2019, largely to offset the delay and cancellation of ACP, and accessed the debt markets in the first quarter.

"We're getting access to the capital that we need to do our job," Young said. "We're going to settle out $2.5 billion of the equity that had already been priced in 2019 and then we'll continue to use the [dividend reinvestment plan] and [at-the-market equity offering] at about $500 million per year through 2022. And that's all the equity that we're looking at needing at this point in time."

The CFO said he does not see the need to issue additional equity or pursue asset sales at this point.

"I think we've got a lot of dexterity and our balance sheet is strong enough, it's pretty robust, to handle a number of situations we might face without having to issue new equity," Young said. "We have a lot of levers to pull ... so we would look at those tools as well before you think about equity or selling businesses."