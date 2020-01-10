Dominion Energy CEO to become chair; new chief executive appointed

Thomas Farrell is stepping down as president and CEO of Dominion Energy Inc. on Oct. 1 to become the energy company's executive chair.

Executive Vice President and co-COO Robert Blue will succeed Farrell as president and CEO the same day. Diane Leopold, who has the same roles as Blue, will become the company's sole COO, the company said July 31.

Dominion Energy also announced that Edward Baine will be promoted to president of Dominion Energy Virginia, legally known as Virginia Electric and Power Co. Baine is senior vice president of power delivery for the utility.