Deep Dive: War in Ukraine creates uncertainties for leveraged debt investors

Investors are famously averse to uncertainty, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has provided an abundance of uncertainties, across financial markets.

Even risks and undesirable circumstances that might appear far removed from the leveraged loan and high yield segments may, in fact, have unexpected interrelationships which can affect the debt markets. What are some of the uncertainties, and how might they impact leveraged debt investors in the coming months?

Of course, there is no way to fully know the knock-on effect of the sanctions and restrictions being heaped on Russia and its wealthiest citizens. One hedge fund manager cited, as an example, the combination of a falling ruble, while Russians can’t reach their assets, which could trigger a cascading series of events, perhaps a margin call which produces forced selling, which hammers prices, which impacts other investor portfolios, which forces them into margin calls, and so on.

Uncertainties and unknowns

The high yield market didn’t exist the last time the world saw a ground war between two European nations. And the last time inflation was this high, today’s oldest analysts and portfolio managers were just starting out, while younger Wall Streeters might not even have been born.

With little or no experience to fall back on, the investing community is likely to come across circumstances that are wholly unexpected and utterly unquantifiable. Uncertainties can be assessed, modeled, and priced. But for the previously cited hedge fund manager, of most concern is this war’s unknown unknowns (a term Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld made famous in 2002). These are potential risks and outcomes that aren’t even on anyone’s list.

The debt markets, of course, use interest rates to price uncertainties and unknowns. The Russian invasion has, at least for now, halted the rise in U.S. government 10-year Treasury yields, which hit 2.05% in mid-February. Since then, 10-year yields plummeted 35 bps, then retraced some of the decline following Fed chair Jerome Powell’s March 2 hearing before the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Financial Services. They continue to oscillate.

The 10-year’s excursion above 2.0% was driven by a combination of inflation that is rising faster than at any time since the early 1980s, the Fed telegraphing a March fed funds rate increase after conceding that inflation was not quite transitory, and the economy showing signs of running hot, with seemingly full employment and with jobs going begging.

But while the sudden decline in yields has been widely reported as a flight to quality, it may also have a more ominous cause. Peter Cecchini, director of research at Axonic Capital, notes that the southward move in 10-year yields can also be a warning that the U.S. economy — if not the world’s — is slowing fast. He points out that the spread between the 2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury is now 23 bps, down from around 150 bps last spring. Every time since 1980 that the 2-year/10-year spread has reached zero or lower, a U.S. recession soon followed. We are close to that line again.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Cecchini says that even without higher interest rates, inflation will be sand in the economy’s gears. On its own it will eventually harm corporate margins and earnings, weaken consumer spending, and dilute the impact of higher wages, all of which might eventually slow GDP growth, and potentially even cause a recession.

Then there’s oil, now trading above $120 per barrel. That alone is a significant inflation driver, one that, if it rises much further, may be more akin to a crowbar in the economy’s gears than sand. Cecchini adds that unless we encounter a repeat of stagflation, the inflation-induced slowdown itself may reduce inflation and, in effect, inflation will have snuffed itself out.

Another unknown facing investors (a known unknown in Rumsfeld’s lexicon) is how the current environment may impact the relationship between yields and valuations. Basic business math (as well as valuation methodologies such as the Fed model) indicated that, until recently, lower yields should dictate higher equity valuations as future cash flows are discounted at lower rates.

With the 10-year well off its pandemic low, short rates moving up, and the Fed funds rate about to come off zero, the same math that drove multiples higher should now be steering investor expectations to lower multiples. That change in expectations may have played a role in equity indices’ declines since late 2021. But with the 10-year yield receding again, should multiples resume their upward march? It is another uncertainty.

About the fed funds rate, If the Fed hikes only 25 bps or even not at all, will it take that action because it believes the economy doesn’t need more, that war is going to slow inflation on its own, or that, for whatever reason, inflation won’t last much longer? Wars are usually inflationary, and with this one impacting supply chains, that might be especially true now.

Or would a 25 bps hike — or no hike at all — indicate a resumption of the "Fed put" that equities have been depending on, to one degree or another, since Alan Greenspan’s days. Again, the answer is uncertain.

Leveraged loan shift

Rising yields have also driven a shift by high yield investors away from fixed-coupon debt to the floating-rate leveraged loan market, whose assets under management skyrocketed in 2022’s first quarter. Meanwhile, issuance of speculative-grade bonds has declined markedly from their record-setting pace of the last two years.

Despite their relatively safer position atop capital structures, issues underlying the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index have lost 0.54% through March 7 this year. Though their losses are less than high yield (the ICE/BofA U.S. High Yield Index has declined 4.5% YTD) and miniscule compared to those of equities (the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down 11.9% and 18.0%, respectively, YTD), leveraged loans’ performance can be blamed, at least in part, on a general move by investors to a risk-off stance.

But now, with leveraged loans in the loss column and 10-year yields declining, it is possible that high yield bonds might become attractive again, relative to leveraged loans.

Weaponized wheat

In recent conversations, leveraged debt traders have pointed out to LCD that Russia’s share of global GDP is around 1.8% and Ukraine's around one-tenth of that, perhaps not enough to have a sizeable effect on most U.S. companies (as per World Bank GDP data).

But that argument ignores ancillary effects, including Russia’s role in commodities. Russia and Ukraine together export roughly 25% of the world’s wheat, while Russia produces more than 10% of the world’s oil and holds the world’s largest natural gas reserves, at about 20% of the planet’s total. Russian corporation Rusal produces around 6% of the world’s aluminum.

Clearly, despite the relative size of its GDP, Russia can unilaterally do damage to the global economy if it chooses. But even if Russia President Vladimir Putin doesn’t weaponize the country's commodities, investors cannot ignore the psychological impact that the war might have on consumer spending. Worried consumers spend less, and this war is giving consumers lots to worry about. The list ranges past Russia’s commodities and soaring gas prices, to relatives living in Ukraine, Russia and even Europe, and extends to nuclear power generation and nuclear weapons.

Much has been reported about the war’s potential impact on global supply chains. A direct line has repeatedly been drawn between global logistics difficulties and inflation, and if those difficulties worsen, so might inflation. But if inflation is going to get worse, why are yields falling? Does the government bond market think it knows something about the Fed’s, or Putin’s, intentions?

Distressed opportunities

Investors’ swing to risk-off and the resultant decline in debt securities prices means that distressed investors now have a longer menu than they did just one month ago. For an imperfect frame of reference, using the traditional hurdle that distressed begins at 1,000 bps off the curve, the S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Index on Feb. 1 contained 46 bonds trading at distressed levels (34 issuers). One month later, on March 3, it held 57 bonds (42 issuers) trading more than 1,000 bps off.

Conversations with leveraged debt traders and analysts surfaced issues and opportunities facing investors. Most sell-side firms will not trade Russian sovereign debt, though some will trade its corporate paper, and most will trade Ukrainian sovereign and corporate issues.

According to traders, Russian corporate names bandied about as being at least looked at, if not actually purchased, by distressed investors include Gazprom, Lukoil, VimpelCom, Credit Bank of Moscow, Rusal, Tinkoff Bank, State Transport Leasing Company, Ozon Holdings PLC, Yandex N.V., and EVRAZ plc.

The most common Ukrainian corporate names mentioned by traders is agricultural products company MHP SE. But according to Stan Manoukian, analyst with Independent Credit Research LLC, Ukrainian sovereign paper is “topic number one.” Currently trading in the low-20s with accrued interest, the bull theory here, suggested by both Manoukian and traders, is that should Ukraine survive the war, a global financing entity such as the IMF or World Bank might step in and keep the country solvent as it rebuilds.

Independent Credit’s Manoukian sees scenarios where Ukraine survives as a sovereign entity. They include Putin succumbing to the global pressure and withdrawing, splitting Ukraine into a Russian eastern half and democratic western half, and a negotiated settlement that leaves Ukraine somewhere between those outcomes.