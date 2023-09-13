Deal Wrap: Riverside buys Eastman Fire; General Atlantic invests in GoodVets

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– The Riverside Co. invested in Eastman Fire Protection Co. LLC. The new fire protection business will become part of its CertaSite platform.

– General Atlantic Service Co. LP made a strategic investment in veterinary care platform GoodVets Group LLC. The firm joins existing investor SkyKnight Capital LP. Jefferies LLC acted as the exclusive financial adviser to GoodVets, while Holland & Knight LLP was its legal adviser. Piper Sandler & Co. was the financial adviser to General Atlantic, and Paul Weiss served as its legal adviser.

– Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. acquired Perimeter 81 Ltd., a converged network and security platform. Sellers include JAL Ventures Ltd., B Capital Group Management LP, Toba Capital, Entrée Capital Ltd., Spring Ventures Ltd. and Insight Venture Management LLC, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Mutares SE & Co. KGaA

– Mutares SE & Co. KGaA sold lawn mowers and garden care products manufacturer SABO-Maschinenfabrik GmbH to SABO Holding GmbH.

– FB Topco Inc., doing business as FullBloom, acquired Empoweru Inc., a program for improving student motivation, behaviors and mental health, from a private equity investor group, S&P Global Market Intelligence data shows. Sellers include Great North Ventures, Great North Ventures Fund I and Capita3.

– GTCR LLC purchased Foundation Source Philanthropic Services Inc., which provides administrative, compliance, advisory and technology solutions to support foundations, for an undisclosed amount. Canaccord Genuity acted as financial adviser to GTCR while Greenberg Traurig LLP provided legal advice. Baird was the lead financial adviser to Foundation Source with Lincoln International as co-financial adviser. K&L Gates LLP was legal counsel for the company.

– TPG Capital LP's middle market and growth equity platform, TPG Growth LLC, agreed to invest $336 million in Denodo Technologies Inc.'s series B preferred equity. The transaction includes primary capital and a secondary sale of shares by existing investor HGGC LLC, which is retaining a significant stake in the company. Denodo's platform includes advanced functionality to unify and democratize the use of data that resides in any IT corporate system. JP Morgan acted as sole placement agent for the offering.

– Bow River Asset Management LLC provided funds for the recapitalization of Veridian Healthcare LLC, which distributes in-home diagnostic, pain care management and personal care products, by a private equity investor group including Advantage Capital Holdings LLC, United Western Group and HealthEdge Investment Partners LLC.

For further private equity deals, read our latest In Play report, which looks at potential private equity-backed M&A, including rumored transactions, each week.