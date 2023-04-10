Deal Wrap: Golden Gate to exit LiveVox; Milton Street buys Purge Rite

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– NICE Ltd. agreed to acquire outreach provider LiveVox Holdings Inc. and expects to close the deal in the first half of 2024. LiveVox's stock will cease trading publicly upon deal completion. The deal marks an exit for Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is legal counsel to NICE. Jefferies LLC is the financial adviser to LiveVox, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP is its legal counsel.

– Milton Street Capital LLC added Purge Rite LLC, which provides mechanical flushing and filtration services, to its portfolio.

– Trive Capital Management LLC and BayLink Capital invested in technology services company Veltris, which was formed through the combination of West Agile Labs Inc. and Wavelabs Technologies.

– An affiliate of Gemspring Capital LLC purchased a majority stake in AMPAM Parks Mechanical Inc., which offers design-build plumbing solutions for the multifamily end market. Kirkland & Ellis LLP was legal counsel to Gemspring.

– ACON Investments LLC divested its stake in Brazil-based snack manufacturer and distributor Dori Alimentos SA to Ferrara Candy Co. Inc. Banco J.P. Morgan SA was the financial adviser to Dori, while Cescon Barrieu was its legal adviser. Lefosse Advogados and Hogan Lovells served as legal advisers to ACON.

– Genstar Capital Management LLC is reinvesting in financial adviser wealth hub Cetera Financial Group Inc. in a transaction expected to close in the fourth quarter. Moelis & Co. LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are the financial advisers on the transaction, and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP was legal counsel to Cetera and Genstar.

– Unity Partners LP closed on a majority investment in Poolie, a pool services business in Austin, Texas.

– VSS Capital Partners provided growth capital to Eximia Research Network, a clinical trial research company.

