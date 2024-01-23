Deal Wrap: CenterOak Partners exits CollisionRight; Walter buys stake in Madryn

Deal Wrap is updated as of 3 p.m. ET.

– Summit Partners Credit Advisors LP acquired CollisionRight Inc., a provider of automotive collision repair services, from CenterOak Partners LLC. Jefferies LLC was lead financial adviser, along with Stifel Nicolaus & Co., which also provided financial advice to CollisionRight in connection with the deal. Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP was legal counsel to the CollisionRight.

– Generation Food Rural Partners I LP, a part of Big Idea Ventures LLC, acquired material science company DisSolves Inc. The transaction marks a successful exit for the DisSolves' investors, including Innovation Works Inc.

– Walter Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a minority stake in alternative asset management firm Madryn Asset Management LP.

– Alternative asset management firm Black Diamond Capital Management LLC agreed to acquire Sonoco Protective Solutions Inc. from Sonoco Products Co. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions. Raymond James is the exclusive financial adviser and Jones Day is acting as legal adviser to Sonoco. Greenberg Traurig LLP is legal adviser to Black Diamond.

