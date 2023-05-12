Deal Wrap: Bridgepoint to buy 75% stake in Fera; Vestar exits Edward Don

Deal Wrap is updated as of 4 p.m. ET.

– Bridgepoint Group PLC's Bridgepoint Development Capital IV agreed to purchase a 75% stake in UK-based agriculture, food and environment research group Fera Science Ltd. from Capita PLC at a company valuation of £80 million. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), which owns the remaining interest, will retain its shareholding. Bridgepoint's advisers on the deal include Arrowpoint on financial and Ropes and Gray on legal. Strata Partners and Dentons are legal advisers to Capita. KPMG was financial adviser to DEFRA, and DAC Beachcroft was the department's legal adviser.

– Beach Point Capital Management LP made a strategic investment in Eurofase Inc., which manufactures lighting and heating products, on behalf of BPC Tactical Fund LP. The founding Bitton family and CEO Tony Davidson will retain a stake in Eurofase. Stifel was the financial adviser to Eurofase.

– Vestar Capital Partners LLC closed the sale of food service equipment and supplies company Edward Don & Co. LLC to Sysco Corp. JP Morgan Securities LLC and William Blair were joint lead financial advisers to Edward Don and Vestar, while Kirkland & Ellis LLP was their legal adviser.

– Mutares SE & Co. KGaA completed the purchase of High Precision Components Witten GmbH, a German supplier of automotive components to original equipment manufacturers, from Westebbe Verwaltungs GmbH and Peter Flaschel. High Precision will be combined with Kico & Ish, a Mutares portfolio company, as an add-on investment.

– O2 Investment Partners LP invested in Message Lab LLC, a content, data and analytics agency, through its BerlinRosen Holdings LLC fund.

– IK Partners' IK X Fund will acquire a majority stake in Dutch camera surveillance and early detection solutions provider Kooi European Mobile Security Solutions BV from Bencis Capital Partners BV. Kooi founder Pieter Kooi will reinvest together with the company's management.

– Lee Equity Partners LLC and Elements Health Investors LLC led a recapitalization of Carisk Partners Inc., a specialty risk transfer and care coordination company. Houlihan Lokey was the financial adviser to Carisk. Akerman was counsel to the seller, while Ropes & Gray was legal adviser to the buyer.

– Gemspring Capital Management LLC wrapped up the sale of Valant Medical Solutions Inc., an electronic health record and practice management software provider, to an affiliate of Resurgens Technology Partners. Aeris Partners was financial adviser to Valant and Gemspring, and McDermott Will & Emery LLP was their legal counsel.

– Francisco Partners Management LP provided growth investment and funding for the merger of music publishing companies Hal Leonard Corp. and Muse Group. Lincoln International and Jegi Clarity were financial advisers to Hal Leonard, while O'Melveny & Myers LLP was its legal adviser. Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC was legal adviser to Muse. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP was legal adviser to Francisco Partners.

