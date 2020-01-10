 latest-news-headlines Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/latest-news-headlines/credit-union-mortgage-originations-up-30-in-2019-59502889 content
Log in to other products

Login to Market Intelligence Platform

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us

Request a Demo

You're one step closer to unlocking our suite of comprehensive and robust tools.

Fill out the form so we can connect you to the right person.

If your company has a current subscription with S&P Global Market Intelligence, you can register as a new user for access to the platform(s) covered by your license at Market Intelligence platform or S&P Capital IQ.

  • First Name*
  • Last Name*
  • Business Email *
  • Phone *
  • Company Name *
  • City *

  • We generated a verification code for you

  • Enter verification Code here*

* Required

Thank you for your interest in S&P Global Market Intelligence! We noticed you've identified yourself as a student. Through existing partnerships with academic institutions around the globe, it's likely you already have access to our resources. Please contact your professors, library, or administrative staff to receive your student login.

At this time we are unable to offer free trials or product demonstrations directly to students. If you discover that our solutions are not available to you, we encourage you to advocate at your university for a best-in-class learning experience that will help you long after you've completed your degree. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

In This List

Credit union mortgage originations up 30% in 2019

Street Talk - Ep. 64: Coronavirus jumpstarts digital adoption

Street Talk Podcast

Street Talk - Ep. 63: Deal talks continue amid bank M&A freeze, setting up for strong Q4

Street Talk Podcast

Street Talk - Ep. 62: 'Brutal' outlook for oil demand offers banks in oil patch no relief

Amid Q1 APAC Fintech Funding Slump, Payment Companies Drove Investments


Credit union mortgage originations up 30% in 2019

U.S. credit unions funded $177.31 billion in home mortgages in 2019, a nearly 30% increase from the previous year, according to Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data.

Overall, $2.662 trillion in mortgages were funded last year, up 33.4% from 2018. Nondepository institutions accounted for 51.5%, or $1.370 trillion in funded mortgages, while banks funded 41.2% and credit unions accounted for 6.7% of that total, down from 6.9% in 2018.

This analysis was based on Home Mortgage Disclosure Act data collected by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The law requires financial institutions to maintain and report loan-level mortgage data, which gives insight into whether these institutions are serving the housing needs of communities and to flag signs of possible discriminatory lending practices.

A total of 1,586 credit unions reported HMDA data for 2019, down 11 year over year.

SNL Image

Vienna, Va.-based Navy FCU, the largest credit union by assets, funded $19.78 billion in home mortgages in 2019, a 20.3% increase from 2018 and more than any other lender in the credit union industry.

Raleigh, N.C.-based State Employees' CU funded the second highest amount of mortgages among credit unions, at $4.41 billion. Tukwila, Wash.-based Boeing Employees CU funded $3.82 billion in mortgages in 2019, the third-highest total in the industry.

SNL Image

SNL Image