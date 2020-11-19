Consumer sector leads US job gains in September as employment recovery cools

Consumer-focused sectors made up nearly 70% of the U.S. job gains in September as the pace of employment recovery cooled during the month.

The U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September, missing a forecast by economists polled by Econoday that called for the creation of 894,000 jobs. September's numbers mark the slowest monthly gain in employment since May when the job market began to recover from the coronavirus-induced slump.

"Today's report depicts a loss of momentum in the labor market’s recovery and should be viewed as a warning sign ... for the broader economy," Kathy Bostjancic, director of U.S. macro investor services at Oxford Economics, said in a note.

Retail trade, leisure and hospitality industries added 460,000 jobs, more than the revised 404,200 jobs added in August, data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows.

Employment in the leisure and hospitality sector rose by 2.5% over the last month to 318,000 in September. Food services and drinking places, a sector within leisure and hospitality, gained 200,000 jobs, but employment in the sector is still down by 2.3 million jobs since February.

Amusement, gambling, and recreation places added 69,000 jobs in September. This week, The Walt Disney Co. announced plans to lay off 28,000 U.S. workers across its parks, experiences and consumer products segment.

Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont Securities, said that "was probably a bit of a rarity," adding: "Most other firms in the leisure area would have laid their workers off months ago."

Earlier on Friday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, told S&P Global Market Intelligence that the reaction to this situation could negatively affect the leisure and hospitality industry if the president develops serious symptoms.

"This could dampen consumer confidence, and lead to consumers pulling back from 'reopening' activity," she said via email.

Meanwhile, the retail sector added 142,000 jobs, up 0.95% from August. Employment in the sector is 483,000 jobs below the February level.

While Stanley expects consumer-focused industries to continue leading the way as employment recovers amid easing of lockdown restrictions, Krosby noted that "much depends on the spread of the virus." "If a second wave causes restrictions to be put in place it will affect hiring and more layoffs could follow if restrictions stay in place longer than expected, and if consumer confidence wanes."

A separate Oct. 1 report showed that applications for U.S. unemployment benefits decreased to 837,000 in the week ended Sept. 26 from a revised 873,000 claims in the week prior.