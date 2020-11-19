Consumer, IT companies lead surge in S&P 500 profit warnings amid virus shutdown

Profit warnings for large cap U.S. companies surged in March as the rapidly evolving impact of the COVID-19 pandemic rendered recently issued performance expectations void.

According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, 69 S&P 500 companies have either withdrawn or revised forward-looking guidance in light of the pandemic as of March 27. These were tracked from announcements from press releases, regulatory filings, results and conference speeches.

The consumer discretionary sector, which includes retail, leisure and automotive companies, has been the most active in pulling previously communicated guidance, with a total of 25 companies shelving forecasts in response to store and plant closures and movement restrictions.

Faced with unprecedented disruption to the retail sector, with state and federal stay-at-home orders causing store closures, The Gap Inc. on 26 March withdrew the 2020 full-year guidance it had given on March 12, citing the "uncertainty regarding the potential duration and impact" of the virus. In tandem, the group announced that it had drawn down the entire $500 million available amount under its revolving credit facility.

Similarly, specialty retailer L Brands Inc. and technology products retailer Best Buy Co. Inc. also withdrew guidance while tapping into their credit facilities.

Travel, tourism

Owing to travel restrictions and global cancellations, hotel group Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. withdrew first-quarter and full-year guidance on March 10, on the expectation that the potential negative impact from the virus would be greater than its previous estimates. Marriott International Inc. followed suit on March 18, withdrawing all aspects of outlook and assumptions.

Citing the worsening impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on travel demand, online travel company Booking Holdings Inc. on March 9 withdrew its previously announced first quarter 2020 guidance given less than two weeks prior, on February 26. Expedia Group Inc. withdrew its full-year 2020 adjusted EBITDA guidance on March 13. The company had previously stated on its fourth-quarter earnings call Feb. 13 that it expected the outbreak to negatively impact its adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter by $30 million to $40 million, but updated the guidance to say that it expected a bigger hit.

After the group announced a temporary pause of its global fleet operations Carnival Corporation & PLC said March 20 that it was unable to provide an earnings forecast, but expected a net loss on both a U.S. GAAP and adjusted basis for the fiscal year ending Nov. 30, 2020.

Autos, IT

In the automotive industry, Ford Motor Co. pulled its pre-virus forecasts after announcing plans to temporarily stop production at its plants in North America and Europe, as did General Motors Co., with both companies drawing down on their available credit facilities to shore up liquidity.

The S&P 500 Information Technology sector was the second-most active for guidance withdrawals and amendments, with 14 companies flagging difficulties. Apple Inc. was one of the first companies to flag a performance warning related to COVID-19, when it announced Feb. 17 that it would likely miss its revenue target for its fiscal second quarter. Others include global payment companies Mastercard Inc. and Visa Inc., the latter of which revised its second-quarter revenue expectations to 2.5-3.5% lower than original guidance.

As of March 27, 10 companies in the S&P 500 Industrial sector had withdrawn guidance. United Airlines Holdings Inc. was one of the earliest to shelve its guidance on Feb. 24 ahead of its annual results and was followed by industry peers Delta Air Lines Inc., American Airlines Group Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. as travel restrictions tightened.

Dividend suspensions

While a number of companies, including energy groups Apache Corp. and Occidental Petroleum Corp., chose to reduce the size of planned dividends, S&P Global Market Intelligence tracked nine companies which withdrew or postponed shareholder distributions altogether due to the virus, instead prioritizing near-term financial flexibility during the crisis.

The majority of withdrawals was from the consumer discretionary sector and included Marriott International Inc., Ford Motor Co., Darden Restaurants Inc., Macy's Inc., fashion retailer Nordstrom Inc., vehicle component manufacturer Aptiv PLC, The Gap Inc. and L Brands Inc. Aircraft manufacturer Boeing Co., Delta Air Lines Inc., and mining group Freeport-McMoRan Inc. from the S&P 500 Industrials sector also pulled dividends.

In a research note published March 30, Goldman Sachs forecast that S&P 500 dividends will decline by 25% year-on-year during 2020. The bank said a "wave of dividend suspensions, cuts and eliminations" will result in dividends declining by 38% during the next nine months. Dividends had grown by 9% during the first quarter, the bank noted.