ChartWatch: Owners of 8 of 10 largest US coal plants have net-zero targets

Eight of the 10 largest coal-fired power plants operating in the U.S. are run by companies that have committed to steep reductions in emissions or net-zero emissions targets.

Three of the 10 plants, including the largest, are operated by Southern Co. or its utility affiliates. The company in May pledged a net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050. Two others are operated by American Electric Power Co. Inc., which has committed to reducing its emissions by 80% below 2000 levels by 2050. Two of the top 10 plants are operated by companies that have not made a net-zero commitment.

Operators of two of the plants have already set retirement dates. DTE Energy Co., which has a net-zero-by-2050 target, has said it will retire its four-unit, 3,086-MW Monroe plant in Monroe County, Mich., in 2040. Duke Energy Corp., whose Duke Energy Indiana, LLC operates the five-unit, 3,157-MW Gibson plant in Gibson County, Ind., plans to shut down individual units between 2026 and 2038. Duke has a 2050 net-zero emissions target as well.

The largest operating coal-fired power plant in the U.S., the 3,440-MW Scherer plant in Monroe County, Ga., has a complicated ownership structure. Southern Co. subsidiary Georgia Power Co., the plant's operator, has ownership interests in three of the plant's four units, but six other utilities also have ownership interests. The owners of Scherer unit 4, NextEra Energy Inc. subsidiary Florida Power & Light Co. and JEA, owned by the city of Jacksonville, Fla., in June said they would retire the unit by January 2022. NextEra, which is a big investor in renewable resources, has said it aims to reduce its carbon emissions rate 67% by 2025 compared to a 2005 level.

Despite its net-zero target, Southern Co. has not announced retirement plans for any of its largest coal-fired units.

Private equity firms ArcLight Capital Holdings LLC and The Blackstone Group Inc. in 2017 acquired the 2,680-MW Gen. J.M. Gavin plant in Gallia County, Ohio, along with several gas-fired plants, from AEP. Neither company appears to have made an explicit public emissions reduction or net-zero emissions commitment, and neither responded to inquiries sent Aug. 17. Blackstone, meanwhile, has an extensive "corporate social responsibility" section on its website where topics include the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of apartments in New York City that it co-owns and an investment in hydroelectric assets in Uganda. ArcLight has various other fossil-fuel investments, including in oil and gas exploration and production, natural gas storage and refined products, in its portfolio.

The other plant owner with no specific net-zero emissions target is the Tennessee Valley Authority, which operates the 2,522-MW Cumberland plant in Stewart County, Tenn. However, since its fiscal year 2007, the TVA has reduced coal from 58% of its power supply mix to 15% this year.