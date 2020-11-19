Central bank cash provides only mild balm for real economy coronavirus shock

Lower borrowing costs can only do so much amid a supply shock.

Still, so sure were markets that the Federal Reserve would respond to the growing threat of the coronavirus epidemic that futures pointed to a 100% probability of a 50-basis-point cut at its March meeting. Now that the cut has come, they seem less confident that it will do much to alleviate the economic fallout from measures to contain the outbreak.

The S&P 500 rebounded by 4.6% on March 2 following words of support from central banks around the world before slumping 2.8% the next day following the Fed's move. It was climbing again as of about 10:30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, U.S. manufacturing sentiment sank to the lowest level since 2010 in February.

"It could well be that the Fed has been backed into the corner, but you do worry that the Fed could be wasting their time," said Peter Dixon global equities economist at Commerzbank.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had been widely anticipated to act to support markets as he had in 2019 when the Fed cut rates three times.

Source: AP Photo

Other central banks are now expected to follow. Despite having less ammunition than the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are widely tipped to announce cuts of 10 basis point and 25 basis points, respectively. The Bank of Japan has already offered to pump ¥500 billion liquidity into financial markets by buying government bonds in repo deals, while the Reserve Bank of Australia was the first to cut rates March 3.

Central banks can stimulate liquidity and lower borrowing costs but will not fix international supply chains broken by the coronavirus or encourage consumer demand from people fearful of going outside.

"Interest rate cuts cannot make factories produce more if they are unable to source vital inputs from virus-hit countries," said Jennifer McKeown, head of global economics service at consultancy Capital Economics.

Real economy

While it is still early days, data is beginning to show the impact of efforts to contain an outbreak in a globalized economy.

U.S. manufacturing data from ISM for February showed that import order sentiment sank to the lowest level since 2010 with a reading of 42.6, well below the 50.0 index that marks stability and down from 51.3 in January. Supplier delivery times rose to a 16-month high, with manufacturers of computers and electronics, food and beverages, fabricated metals and machinery industries particularly affected.

In China, the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index slumped to a record low 35.7 in February.

"Factory shutdowns and transport bottlenecks out of China are already beginning to spill over into U.S. manufacturing activity," wrote Sarah House and Tim Quinlan, senior economists at Wells Fargo.

U.S. imports of computer components were already under pressure, having fallen 38.8% year over year in 2019, mainly due to President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods, with imports down 78.7%, according to Panjiva. COVID-19, the disease resulting from the coronavirus, is continuing to impact Chinese suppliers such as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd., Wistron Information Technology & Services Corp. and Quanta Computer Inc. even as some workers start to return. COVID-19 is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that is a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused outbreaks in the past.

With 5,621 cases, South Korea is the most affected country outside of China. South Korean exports fell 12% year over year per working day in February, with auto exports down 15.5% as carmaker Hyundai Corp. suspended production due to a disruption to its supply chain in China.

With U.S. inventories also contracting at the fastest pace in six months, further supply disruptions related to the coronavirus are expected to squeeze production.

Credit spreads

Monetary policy will lower funding costs for companies at a time when spreads have widened, notably for riskier sub-investment-grade companies. The ICE BofAML U.S. High Yield Master II option-adjusted spread stretched from 3.56% on Feb. 17 to above 5% last week, just the second time the spread hasd breached this level since November 2016. The spread dipped back to 4.97% on March 2 on the expectation of a rate cut but remained elevated.

A more important policy response will have to come from the fiscal side, with companies struggling from supply chain issues and a sharp reduction likely to need support through tax breaks to ride out the storm, some analysts have said. That is now beginning to happen.

Fiscal response

Italy has announced plans for a fiscal stimulus of 0.2% of GDP, the U.S. is reportedly close to agreeing to $7.5 billion, or 0.04% of GDP, in emergency spending, while South Korea unveiled an 11.7 trillion won, (US$9.8 billion or 0.6% of GDP) supplementary budget March 4, targeting greater disease control efforts, support for small merchants and SMEs, consumption and employment.

But for now, the lack of response in the equity markets to the Fed pushing the emergency button will be a concern to policymakers.

The Fed may have been better off letting the correction happen first and then using rate cuts to stimulate instead of "leaning into the wind," Dixon said. "Equities are more sensitive to a broader range of economic conditions than just monetary ones," and there are likely to be further market shocks that will undo whatever the Fed does, Dixon said.

Others are now concerned that with the Fed Funds rate at 1.0% to 1.25%, the Fed now has little more ammunition to tackle slowdowns.

"A rate cut is certainly a positive, and it shows that policymakers are ready, willing and able to step in should market conditions deteriorate, but again, there are only so many that they have left and we've got months ahead of us of news of COVID-19," said Lara Rhame, chief U.S. economist at FS Investments.

Panjiva is a business line of S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global Inc.