Canada's crude-by-rail exports have crashed as the coronavirus pandemic saps fuel demand and frees up cheaper pipeline space.

The biggest loser in the shift appears to be not Canada's big railways but the government of Alberta, which entered into crude-shipping agreements with major railroads only to sell the rights to ship at a loss to producers.

The province's Auditor General said in early November that the province's losses appear to be C$2.07 billion, C$637 million more than the government's previous estimate of C$1.43 billion. Even as pipelines began to reach their heavy crude limits in the third quarter, a narrow price difference between Canadian and U.S. benchmark crudes gives refiners little incentive to pay the extra cost of rail shipping.

Crude-by-rail exports averaged 51,052 barrels per day in August, compared with 321,513 b/d in August 2019, according to data compiled by the Canadian Energy Regulator. Train shipments of oil have gyrated in 2020 from a record 411,991 b/d in February to 38,867 b/d in July, the lowest since June 2012.

"Crude-by-rail activity has declined significantly from the ... peak seen this past February," Phil Skolnick, an analyst at Eight Capital in New York, said in an Oct. 28 note. "This implies there is at least 360,000 b/d of rail capacity available."

READ MORE: Sign up for our weekly coronavirus newsletter here, and read our latest coverage on the crisis here.

Companies including Cenovus Energy Inc., one of the most aggressive users of crude-by-rail, have pared spending plans for 2020 that originally included technology to pack more tar-like bitumen into train cars. Cenovus recently agreed to buy rival Husky Energy Inc., which will give it ample pipeline access even if production returns. In its third-quarter results, the Calgary, Alberta-based company touted lower transportation costs after it suspended its rail-shipment program, which it said was "in response to unfavorable pricing fundamentals for shipping by rail."

Cenovus Energy's Bruderheim rail terminal, one of the largest oil-by-rail facilities in Canada, will be mostly idle after the company said it would use pipelines to ship its product.

Source: Cenovus Energy Inc.

A lack of low-priced, rail-shipped crude from Western Canada may have contributed to PBF Energy Inc.'s decision to close its refinery in Paulsboro, N.J., analysts at Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. said in a late-October note.

The facility could run Western Canadian Select, the benchmark bitumen blend, when the difference between Canadian spot prices and U.S. benchmark crude was wide enough to warrant shipping costs. That situation usually arises when pipeline congestion causes crude to back up in the Western Canadian system, leading producers to sell barrels at a deeply discounted price.

The availability of pipeline space has buoyed Western Canadian Select prices, keeping the spread mostly below the level of approximately US$10/b needed to support rail transport.

"In addition to weak cracks, the loss of Western Canadian Select crude-by-rail has also dented profitability for PBF's East Coast system, which features the only two cokers in the region," the Tudor Pickering Holt analysts said. Cokers are machines that break down the tar-like heavy oil for further processing. U.S. crack spreads, a measure of refining profitability, have been hurt by a lack of demand for motor and jet fuels.

As Canadian producers return output to pre-pandemic levels, it is possible that crude-by-rail could make a comeback. While major projects to increase export capacity are in the works, none of those is expected to come on-stream before late 2021, when Enbridge Inc.'s Line 3 replacement project could add about 360,000 b/d. TC Energy Corp.'s 830,000 b/d Keystone XL pipeline and Trans Mountain Corp.'s 590,000 b/d expansion could be as much as three years away from completion.

In the meantime, smaller increases made through technical and scheduling efficiencies, along with a potential increase in TC Energy's base Keystone system, are bringing extra barrels to U.S. markets.

Still, some experts believe the pipeline capacity crunch could return as early as 2021.

"Our models indicate a tight balance could exist between Western Canadian oil exported via pipeline and oil pipeline take-away capacity in the second half of 2021, absent an increase in crude-by-rail, additional pipeline capacity, or re-imposing production curtailments," analysts at ClearView Energy Partners LLC said in a Nov. 6 note. "Our calculations show that historically, a lack of spare oil pipeline take-away capacity has resulted in a widening of the differential between West Texas Intermediate oil price and Western Canadian Select oil price."