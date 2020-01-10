Buybacks have few detrimental effects on long-term company value – BIS

While there is some evidence that managers use buybacks opportunistically to boost their own pay, the use of share buybacks has not had significant detrimental effects on the long-term value of companies, according to a paper by Sirio Aramonte, senior economist at the Bank for International Settlements, or BIS.

In assessing whether share buybacks, which, among U.S. companies, totaled $6 trillion between 2010 and 2019, had undermined corporate resilience, Aramonte concluded that while the use of higher leverage to fund buybacks is concerning owing to the associated leverage, he found "little indication of detrimental effects on long-term company value."

The study found that executive compensation linked to stock prices or earning per share targets can result in conflicts of interests with managers motivated to borrow and use that capital to repurchase equity simply to boost their own pay. BIS noted that in such scenarios risk is shifted onto shareholders, as managers are usually unaffected by longer-term increases in leverage or financial distress with any problems only becoming apparent later.

However, Aramonte's research suggested that such "sub-par corporate governance" has seemingly had limited effects on post-repurchase performance. He noted that before 2000, the likelihood that managers would conduct such "opportunistic buybacks" was higher in companies with poor corporate governance, which then experienced weaker subsequent growth in stock returns and operating income.

"Studies indicate that the importance of governance for performance after buybacks decreased after 2000," Aramonte wrote.

Where executive bonuses were tied to EPS targets, companies saw long-term returns in line with comparable firms that did not buy back shares.

Returns 'typically positive'

"Ultimately, if repurchases mainly reflected managerial opportunism and were thus detrimental to investors, they would entice negative market reactions over the long run. There is little evidence that this has been the case. After accounting for broad risk factors, long-term stock returns are typically positive following buyback announcements and higher than for non-repurchases."

Instead, the negative impact of buybacks was seen through the build-up of debt. At the height of the pandemic shock, "past repurchases adversely affected stock returns only through leverage," Aramonte wrote, noting that between mid-February and end-March, high-leverage firms lost appreciably more value than those with low-leverage.

Ramping up buybacks has been "instrumental" in companies seeking to increase leverage to industry standard, according to the paper, as higher leverage can have positive effects on company value by producing a higher return-on-equity.

In aggregate, companies below target leverage accounted for around 60% of total buybacks each year, with limited annual variation between 2015 and 2019.

"Investors and policymakers should be mindful of buybacks as a leverage management tool, but they should particularly beware of leverage, as it ultimately matters for economic activity and financial stability," Aramonte wrote.